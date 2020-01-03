Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Saints receiver Michael Thomas were the other unanimous selections by a 50-member panel of media members.

Gilmore was the star of the Patriots’ top-ranked defense, and his six interceptions tied for the league lead. Gilmore, who started in all 16 of New England’s regular-season games, had 53 tackles and was credited with 20 pass defenses.

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore was one of three players to be unanimous selections to The Associated Press’s 2019 NFL All-Pro Team.

Special teams specialist Matthew Slater was the Patriots’ only other All-Pro first team choice. Guard Joe Thuney was named to the second team.

McCaffrey’s versatility and statistics helped him to a rare double: the Panthers running back made the All-Pro team at two positions – running back and flex player, which was added in 2016. A 50-person panel of media members who regularly cover the NFL voted on the team.

McCaffrey rushed for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns while catching a phenomenal 116 passes for 1,005 yards and four TDs. He became the third player in NFL history to finish with 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season, joining Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig, who is on the senior ballot for the hall this year.

“It means a lot,'’ said McCaffrey, a third-year pro. ”It is a big honor and that is something that you don’t work hard for it, but when it comes you are really grateful and appreciative.’’

Ravens sensation Lamar Jackson, who in his second season led Baltimore to a league-best 14-2 mark, was chosen as quarterback. Jackson and McCaffrey were among 14 first-time All-Pros.

Rams safety Eric Weddle witnessed the jukes and jaunts of Jackson firsthand in a 45-6 Ravens romp.

“When you get on the field and you get to the speed of what they run, it’s tough,'’ said Weddle, a former All-Pro. ”I mean, some of the plays I didn’t know who had the ball because they run it so efficiently. (Jackson) is one of a kind; he’s pretty special.’’

All-Pro first team

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Lamar Jackson, Baltimore

Running Back — Christian McCaffrey, Carolina

Flex — Christian McCaffrey, Carolina

Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco

Wide Receivers — Michael Thomas, New Orleans; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston

Left Tackle — Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore

Right Tackle — Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans

Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas

Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Chandler Jones, Arizona; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh

Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers — Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Demario Davis, New Orleans; Eric Kendricks, Minnesota.

Cornerbacks — Stephon Gilmore, New England; Tre'Davious White, Buffalo

Safeties — Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh

Defensive Back — Marcus Peters, Baltimore; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; and Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — Brett Kern, Tennessee

Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago

Punt Returner — Deonte Harris, New Orleans

Special Teamer — Matthew Slater, New England

Second team

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Russell Wilson, Seattle

Running Back — Derrick Henry, Tennessee

Flex — Derrick Henry, Tennessee

Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers — Julio Jones, Atlanta; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay

Left Tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay

Right Tackle — Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City

Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland; Joe Thuney, New England

Right Guard — Marshal Yanda, Baltimore

Center — Rodney Hudson, Oakland

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Shaq Barrett, Tampa Bay; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans

Interior Linemen — Grady Jarrett, Atlanta; DeForest Buckner, San Francisco

Linebackers — Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh

Cornerbacks — Richard Sherman, San Francisco; Marcus Peters, Baltimore

Safeties — Justin Simmons, Denver; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Josh Lambo, Jacksonville

Punter — Tress Way, Washington

Kick Returner — Mecole Hardman, Kansas City

Punt Returner — Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh

Special Teamer — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago, and J.T. Gray, New Orleans