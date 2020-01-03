Subscriber perk: Sign up to text with Ben Volin during the NFL playoffs

Fans attending Saturday night’s playoff game between the Patriots and the Titans may want to have their rain gear handy. The temperatures will be close to 50 degrees in the late afternoon, but will drop into the the lower 40s as game time approaches. Tailgaters should be ready for intermittent showers, as well as more rain throughout the game.

The Patriots have fared well in soggy conditions at home this season. In a 27-13 win over the Cleveland Brownson Oct. 27, Tom Brady completed 20 of 36 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns, both to Julian Edelman, who finished with 78 yards on eight receptions. James White had four receptions for 75 yards. The defense dominated, forcing three turnovers. The temperature was 49 degrees at the 4:25 p.m. kickoff, and the games was played in a steady and cold drizzle with intermittent downpours.