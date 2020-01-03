It’s Mike Vrabel vs. Bill Belichick, Part II, but it’s not the first or second time the Patriots coach has gone up against another coach who used to work for him, and Belichick’s record in those games is relatively poor compared with his overall record.

FOXBOROUGH — On Saturday night, for the first time since January 1986 when Raymond Berry’s Patriots beat Don Shula’s Dolphins, 31-14, in Miami to advance to the Super Bowl, an NFL playoff game will put one head coach in competition with one he used to play for.

Advertisement

Belichick is 15-12 against Romeo Crennel, Al Groh, Josh McDaniels, Eric Mangini, Nick Saban, Jim Schwartz, Bill O’Brien, Matt Patricia, Brian Flores, and Vrabel, which works out to a .555 winning percentage against those old pupils. Belichick is 2-0 against that group in the playoffs, with wins against Mangini’s Jets in 2006 and O’Brien’s Texans in 2016.

So, he’s in the black, and has never lost a playoff game to a former assistant’s team. Still, Belichick’s winning percentage as a head coach is .683 overall and .741 in New England. He has fared much worse against teams coached by those who once worked for him.

That’s been more obvious lately. Belichick was 1-2 against former assistants this season, splitting games with Flores’s Dolphins and losing for the first time in six meetings to O’Brien’s Texans. He was 0-2 last year in a Super Bowl year, losing to Vrabel’s Titans and Patricia’s Lions.

But why?

The benefits of schematic familiarity probably are overblown. Good coaches have core principles forged early in their careers that go with them when they get bigger jobs, but they also tailor schemes to fit personnel. The Patriots’ joint practices with the Titans last summer probably were more helpful in terms of generating mutual understanding of each others’ teams than Vrabel’s history in New England.

Advertisement

“They have an understanding of what we do, but it’s been a long time since those guys have — we’ve been together on that stuff,” Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said. “They do what they do; they do it really well.”

Besides, that runs both ways. Whatever Vrabel knows about Belichick, Belichick knows about Vrabel, who doesn’t think the current Patriots are recognizable from the teams he used to play on.

“Is Matt Light the left tackle? Is Dan Koppen the center? I mean, Tom’s the quarterback and that’s about the only player,” Vrabel said. “There’s always going to be change in the NFL. There’s carryover, but the schemes change on defense, the schemes change on offense.”

The reality is there’s no simple answer, as games won and lost by Belichick’s teams against those of his former students have been decided a dozen different ways. If there’s a common thread in the wins, it’s that those who beat Belichick know they have to be aggressive to do so.

“They’ll feast on bad football,” Vrabel said.

In the Patriots’ 27-24 loss to the Dolphins in Week 17, Flores’s team took risks. They tried a fake punt on fourth and 3 at midfield (it didn’t work) and ran a trick play with a double pass in the second half (it worked, for 21 yards).

The Dolphins also went after New England’s best player on defense, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, and succeeded. Receiver DeVante Parker had a huge game working mostly against Gilmore in a matchup Flores challenged him to take on ahead of the game.

Advertisement

A lot of teams just don’t throw at Gilmore, and while there’s some logic to that strategy (opposing quarterbacks had a passer rating of 47.4 this season when targeting Gilmore), it concedes quite a bit before the game even starts.

Vrabel did the same with receiver Corey Davis last season when the Titans beat the Patriots, 34-10, in Week 10. Davis made seven catches for 125 yards, mostly against Gilmore.

Vrabel also ran two trick plays in that game, one a copycat of a play the Patriots had run but failed to execute on in the previous drive. Receiver Darius Jennings lofted a pass to quarterback Marcus Mariota, who ran for 21 yards, and four plays later, running back Derrick Henry took a direct snap up the middle for a 10-yard touchdown run.

After the game, Vrabel quipped that he wanted to run the first play to see if the Titans’ version “looked any better than theirs.”

On the flip side, O’Brien, who finally got a win against Belichick this season, racked up five losses to Belichick in which he was often criticized for conservative coaching. In 2017, O’Brien opted to kick a field goal instead of going for it on fourth and 1 with 2:28 to play and his team up, 30-28.

They made the field goal to go up by 5, but then Tom Brady got the ball back and executed a game-winning touchdown drive. Patriots win, 36-33.

Advertisement

Even this year in victory, some softer prevent defense by the Texans in the second half nearly allowed a Patriots comeback.

Vrabel has already played the Patriots aggressively once; it seems unlikely he’d shy away from that this time. There were moments this week when he sounded a lot like Belichick, talking up the nature of the challenge ahead of his team, talking down individual story lines about Ryan Tannehill’s resurgence or receiver A.J. Brown’s rookie season.

Back in training camp, players noticed some of the parallels.

“I don’t think it’s the same program, but I think he got the mentality,” Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson said.

Vrabel also seemed to be distancing himself from his Patriots connections a bit, and certainly didn’t seem interested in singing breathless praise for the organization.

Asked about the meaning of “Patriot Way,” he said sarcastically, “Isn’t that the street the movie theater is on?”

He’s not scared, and he’s not making it all about himself and Belichick. Which is, of course, how Belichick would do it.

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NoraPrinciotti.