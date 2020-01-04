If this was, indeed, Tom Brady’s final game as a Patriot, it will not be remembered as one of his team’s finest performances. New England (12-5) was run over by Derrick Henry, Tennessee’s mammoth tailback, who landed body blow after body blow on a defense that was game, but couldn’t get off the mat when and were finally counted out.

The Patriots were bounced out of the playoffs by the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night, 20-13, in the wild-card round, losing three of their final four games at Gillette Stadium this season.

FOXBOROUGH — So much for home field advantage. This game left New England home sick.

Henry finished with 182 yards on 34 carries. Brady’s final pass, taking the ball at the New England 1-yard line with 15 seconds to go, was intercepted by former teammate Logan Ryan, who jogged 9 yards for the first points of the second half.

The Patriots lost the opening coin toss: Not necessarily a bad thing, as they were 9-1 this season when the first call of the game didn’t go their way.

After starting with a pair of ugly incompletions, Brady connected with tight end Ben Watson on a nifty, diving 21-yard catch with Jayon Brown draped all over him, then with James White on a 29-yard screen job with excellent downfield blocking to get into Titans territory.

They managed only 7 more yards, courtesy of a Michel run, and settled for Folk’s 36-yard field goal to take a short-lived 3-0 lead.

The Titans answered with a 75-yard march featuring the bullish Henry. The monster truck tailback accounted for 49 yards on seven carries.

The rejuvenated Tannehill finished the drive by delivering a 12-yard laser to tight end Anthony Firkser to take a 7-3 lead, one play after safety Patrick Chung was forced to leave with an ankle injury.

Tannehill went right after Chung’s replacement, Terrance Brooks, whom Firkser beat by a step. Firkser beat him again on a critical third-and-8 completion inside the final three minutes, allowing Tennessee to keep the ball and, ultimately, run out the clock.

But that came far later. Brady, who was greeted by loud chants of his name every time he took the field, brought his team right back 75 yards following the opening Titans’ score, on 10 plays.

Michel flexed his muscle on the drive with a 25-yard bounce off left tackle. Brady also hit Watson (11 yards) and Burkhead (9 yards) before White came up with the biggest play, sprinting 14 yards to convert a third-and-2 to the Tennessee 7.

Two plays later, Julian Edelman scooted in on a 5-yard jet sweep on the first play of the second quarter — credit N’Keal Harry with the edge setting block — for his first career rushing touchdown and a 10-7 lead.

Edelman now has accounted for touchdowns passing, receiving, punt returning, and rushing in his career.

The Patriots stuffed the Titans on consecutive second-quarter drives, and had an ideal chance to put it in the end zone again, but their struggles in the red area came back to haunt them.

Brady orchestrated another 10-play drive, getting to the Titans 1-yard line, where the march stalled thanks to Rashaan Evans.

The second-year linebacker from Alabama performed a one-man goal-line stand, denying Michel, Burkhead, and Michel again on consecutive plays. The Patriots settled for a 21-yard Folk field goal to extend the lead to 13-7 with 2:18 left before intermission.

The Titans — well, Henry, really — needed only 1:41 to seize the lead. Henry touched the ball on six of the seven plays and accounted for all 75 yards, 53 of them on the ground, as Tennessee took a 14-13 lead to the locker room.

The Titans couldn’t add to their lead right out of the second-half gates, as again the Patriots stiffened.

New England had something cooking on its initial drive on the third quarter, moving efficiently, until a tough stretch that included a bad drop by Harry and a bad illegal man downfield penalty on Shaq Mason that wiped out a long third-down completion to Watson.

That was followed up by a bad Jake Bailey shank punt that gave the Titans decent field position, but they couldn’t capitalize, a Kyle Van Noy sack and bad Tannehill throw thwarting the drive.

New England couldn’t create any momentum of its own, despite moving 32 yards in four plays, its drive ended with a pair of Brady incompletions and the game was still a one-point affair entering the final quarter.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.