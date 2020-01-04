“Dion? Dion’s my guy — still,’’ said Brandon Bolden , who shared the running backs’ room with Lewis from 2015–17.

FOXBOROUGH — Derrick Henry may be a popular topic this week, but Dion Lewis remains a pretty popular guy among his former Patriots teammates.

That running back group — LeGarrette Blount was one of the leaders — remains close, and still has a group text going that is active “at least once a week” according to Bolden.

Even on a playoff week?

“Oh yeah,’’ he said, laughing. “It’s just jokes. Jokes, jokes, and more jokes.’’

Bolden had a lot of great memories of his time with Lewis and recalled his favorite, which came in the thin Denver air back in 2017.

“He ran the kickoff return back, and right before the kick, he said, ‘B, we’ve got to make something happen.’ I looked at him and I said, ‘I know the return says to go that way, but run at me,’ ’’ said Bolden, who threw a nice block to help spring Lewis.

“And he did exactly what I told him to do. He ran at me, made his cut, and he went and scored.”

Lewis walked up to Bolden after the touchdown and, breathing heavy, said, “I’m so tired.’’

Bolden just shook his head.

“I said, ‘That’s good for you, but now I have to go cover this kick off, and if we get you the ball back, you have to score again,’ ’’ said Bolden.

White laughed when asked for his most memorable Lewis moment.

“It’s not a good one,’’ he shaking his head. “It’s when we ran that Hilltopper play.’’

White was referring to the final play of regulation of Super Bowl LI against the Falcons when the Patriots ran a fake kneel down with Lewis picking up some yardage before he fell when his leg bent awkwardly as he went to make a cut.

“Your body’s not supposed to do that,’’ said Bolden, interjecting. “Your body’s not supposed to go that way.’’

While Henry is a big problem when it comes to the Titans running game — the 6-foot-3-inch, 247-pound bruiser lead the NFL in rushing — Lewis can cause some headaches, too.

“He’s a really good runner — he’s a really quick dude,’’ said Patriots defensive tackle Danny Shelton. “On both Lewis and Henry you have to be ready to make sure tackles. Lewis is a shifty guy — elusive, too.’’

Shelton said part of the challenge of defending both runners is the Titans offensive line uses the same blocking schemes no matter who’s in the backfield, so there’s very few presnap tells.

“You just have to be sound in your technique,’’ said Shelton.

McCourty still out

For the fifth time in seven games, the Patriots were without cornerback Jason McCourty because of a nagging groin injury.

After starting the first 10 games opposite All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, McCourty injury the groin at Philadelphia in Week 11 and hasn’t been able to completely shake it.

There were no surprises on the rest of the New England’s inactives, including offensive linemen Jermaine Eluemunor and Korey Cunningham; running back Damien Harris; tight end Ryan Izzo; quarterback Cody Kessler; and defensive tackle Byron Cowart.

For the Titans, receivers Adam Humphries, Cody Hollister, and Kalif Raymond; guard Kevin Pamphile; defensive end Reggie Gilbert; and defensive tackles Isaiah Mack and Joey Ivie were inactive.

Familiar faces

Titans coach Mike Vrabel met with Patriots owner Robert Kraft and also played catch with his son, Tyler, an offensive tackle at Boston College, prior to the real pregame activities . . . Tennessee receiver and former UMass star Tajae Sharpe wore his Minutemen gear during his pregame routine.

