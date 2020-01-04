Ted Williams’s Hall of Fame career with the Red Sox spanned four decades, but only an announced 10,454 came to Fenway on a drab Wednesday afternoon to witness the Kid’s final game. Bill Russell won his 11th championship when he beat the Lakers in the ’69 NBA Finals, but did not announce his retirement until three months later. The Beatles didn’t tell the world their 35-minute show at Candlestick Park in ’66 would be their final concert, and nobody knew mankind was leaving the Moon for good when Apollo 17 astronaut Gene Cernan ascended the steps of the lunar module in ’72.

Now it develops that we may have seen the last of Tom Brady as a Patriot at Gillette Stadium.

New England fans flocked to Foxborough on Saturday to bear witness to the Patriots vs. the Tennessee Titans in a wild-card playoff matchup. And after 19 seasons as the starter, 17 division titles, nine Super Bowl appearances, and six Lombardi Trophies, the possibility exists that Brady has played his last home game as a Patriot.

At the age of 42, Brady will be an unrestricted free agent when his contract automatically voids March 18, the last day of the 2019 NFL year. We don’t know if Bob Kraft will find a way to keep Brady, if Bill Belichick wants to move in a new direction, or if Brady perhaps plans take his talents to South Beach. All we know is that we don’t know anything.

Which brought additional drama to Saturday night live against the Titans. This was a significant local sports event in every way.

Brady, who adorned the cover of the GameDay program, strode into Gillette Stadium just after 4 p.m. for the 8:15 kickoff. It was a fairly balmy 45 degrees, foggy, and drizzling. Kraft was seen chatting up Tennessee coach and ex-Patriot Mike Vrabel, who also did a bunch of pushups on the Titans’ sideline.

Sounding somewhat resigned, Kraft in a pregame interview with Channel 4’s Steve Burton talked glowingly of Brady and said, “We’re pretty lucky to have had him.’’

Brady remained the focus. Prior to sports showdowns, it’s typical for metropolitan print publications to feature pregame “matchups” in which strengths and weaknesses of the respective teams are evaluated with an “edge” delivered to the superior talent. This was always fun when the Red Sox were playing the Yankees: Ted Williams or Joe DiMaggio? Carlton Fisk or Thurman Munson?

Friday’s Boston Herald rated the Patriots-Titans game in every critical area, assigning an “edge” in multiple categories. The Patriots had the edge in coaching. The Titans had the edge in running backs. On page 32, I saw something I thought I would never see. After the pros and cons of the starting quarterbacks were argued, the “edge” went to . . . Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill!

Yikes. This was like picking up a New York Post before a Red Sox-Yankees series in 2007 and seeing Julio Lugo getting the “edge” over Derek Jeter.

We all know Brady has struggled this season, but . . . Ryan Tannehill? Over Tom Brady?

Tannehill, a longtime Dolphin, has been a career Tomato Can against the Patriots. He went into Saturday night 0-6 lifetime at Gillette, and 4-7 overall against the Brady-Belichick Patriots. He was Tennessee’s backup quarterback the first two months of the 2019 season. He’d never played a playoff game. And he got the “edge” over Tom Brady in a Boston newspaper on the eve of Wild Card Weekend.

Brady was cryptic about the possibility of Saturday being his final home game as a Patriot.

“I haven’t thought about those things and I wouldn’t be thinking about those things anyway,’’ QB12 said at his weekly press availability. “Whether it’s my last game? I haven’t turned the TV on . . . I tried to lay low this week.

“I just think it’s important for all of us not to take anything for granted,’’ Brady said. “I think that’s what you think about because, if you think about it, every year that we’re in the playoffs, it’s really that same thing — the team will not be together if we lost, whether that was 2010, ’11, ’12, all the way to now.’’

Belichick was having none of it, predictably shifting into “We’re on to Tennessee” overdrive.

But it’s a topic across New England and football America.

One of ESPN’s barkers this week insisted that Brady is the worst of the 12 starting quarterbacks in these playoffs. Meanwhile, a daily Fox sports show featured a “countdown clock” in gleeful anticipation of the end of the Patriot dynasty. Willie McGinest went on the NFL Network and said things needed to change for Brady to stay in Foxborough, adding, “I don’t think the hometown discount is happening any more.’’

Strange days, indeed.

In November 1975, Bobby Orr scored a goal and had an assist in a 6-4 Bruins win at Madison Square Garden. Orr was 27 years old and had led the league in scoring one year earlier. But he was in nonstop pain. His left knee kept locking on him, and he was unable to make a trip to Chicago for the next game.

He missed the rest of the season, then he signed with the Chicago Blackhawks. Orr finished his career as a shell of himself, playing 26 games over parts of three seasons before retiring in 1979.

Sometimes the gods go away without saying goodbye.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at dshaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.