The Patriots’ 8-0 record to start the season was a mirage. This team had no punch on offense, and the defense got exposed in the second half of the season. Had they just beaten the Dolphins at home in Week 17, everything would have been different. But this was not a good team, and they don’t deserve to keep playing.

■ Let’s face it: This was one of the worst Patriots teams in the Bill Belichick/Tom Brady era. A Patriots season that started with so much promise came to a swift and shocking conclusion on Saturday night because the offense couldn’t make a play and the defense once again came up short. This marks the fourth time in 20 years that the Patriots didn’t make it past the Wild Card round — 2009 (lost Wild Card), 2008 (missed playoffs) and 2002 (missed playoffs).

■ Boy, is this defense overrated. A week after letting the Dolphins drive 75 yards for the winning score, the Patriots’ defense once again came up small. Though they held the Titans to 14 points, the Patriots didn’t come up big in key moments. They let the Titans drive 75 yards for a touchdown right before halftime — Derrick Henry gained all 75 yards on the drive — and they allowed a key third-and-8 conversion to Harvard grad Anthony Firkser with less than three minutes remaining. The Patriots didn’t get the ball back until 15 seconds were left, and at that point it was too late.

For a defense that ranked No. 1 in several stats, it was decidedly average over the final month-plus of the season.

■ The Patriots’ offense was great in the first half, and absolutely dreadful in the second half. Their 222 yards at halftime were their fourth-most of the season, and most since Week 6. But they were pathetic in the second half, gaining just 85 yards. Their five possessions after halftime resulted in four punts and a pick-6 to end the game. The run game stalled, Brady couldn’t find any rhythm with his receivers, and crippling penalties negated any positives, like Shaq Mason wiping out a 38-yard catch by Ben Watson with an illegal man downfield penalty.

Tom Brady hasn’t been happy with his weapons all season, and we saw why again on Saturday night.

■ If this was Brady’s last game at Gillette Stadium, it won’t be one to remember. He finished 20-of-37 for 209 yards, an interception, and a 59.4 rating. He had three nice completions in the first half for over 20 yards, but the Patriots’ pass game doesn’t scare anyone.

■ Once again, the Patriots’ Red Zone offense and short-yardage run game were abysmal. By my count, they got stuffed on four short-yardage runs: Elandon Roberts on a third-and-1, and Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead three times on the goal line in the second quarter. And the Patriots knew they were in trouble when they stalled inside the Red Zone twice in the first half, including those three stuffed plays on the goal line.

The Titans entered the game ranked 31st in Red Zone defense, but the Patriots made them look like the ’85 Bears.

■ The Patriots also wasted two golden opportunities with field position. One possession that began on the Titans’ 47 yard line ended with a short field goal. And they couldn’t capitalize in the fourth quarter after Ryan Tannehill gifted them an interception, giving the Patriots the ball on the 41. They went three-and-out, giving the ball right back to the Titans.

■ Ryan Tannehill only completed 8 of 15 passes for 72 yards, a touchdown, an interception, and a 61.0 rating, his worst game as a starter this season. But Derrick Henry was an absolute monster, rushing 34 times for 182 yards and a touchdown, plus a 22-yard reception. The Patriots were keying on him all game, but still couldn’t stop him.

■ Credit the Titans for doing just enough to win this ball game. When Patrick Chung got hurt in the second quarter, and Terrence Brooks came in as a replacement, the Titans went right at Brooks on the very next play, and Ryan Tannehill threw a bullet to Anthony Firkser for a 12-yard touchdown. That’s exactly what the Patriots would do in their heyday.

■ Mike Vrabel pulled one over on Bill Belichick in the fourth quarter. Stopped on a third down, Vrabel was able to milk 1:55 off the clock in between plays thanks to a delay of game penalty, plus another penalty on the Titans and one on the Patriots. Belichick should have considered calling timeout at one point.

■ A ton of changes may now be coming. Bill Belichick will probably be back, but this could be it for Tom Brady, Josh McDaniels, Nick Caserio, Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater, and a lot of great Patriots. It was a tremendous run, but it may now be going out with a whimper.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin