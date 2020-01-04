FOXBOROUGH – Patriots safety Patrick Chung injured his ankle early in Saturday night’s wild-card game against Tennessee and was questionable to return after getting examined by the training staff.

Chung was hurt making a tackle on the Titans’ first drive of the game. He left the field and was replaced by safety Terrence Brooks, who has been battling a groin injury. Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw in Brooks’s direction on the following play, a touchdown to tight end Anthony Firkser.