The Patriots will reportedly receive discipline from the NFL for gameday videotaping violations committed during the Week 14 game between the Bengals and Browns in Cleveland, according to a report Saturday from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Patriots are expected to be disciplined for acknowledged gameday video violations in Cincinnati, per league sources. Discipline likely to come in the next two weeks, but not all security reports back to NFL yet. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2020

Patriots film crew members were caught by Bengals personnel filming the Bengals’ sideline one week prior to the Patriots’ game in Cincinnati. The film crew said they were shooting video for a feature on the team’s scouts produced by the organization and that they unkowningly broke an NFL rule, but the Bengals took issue with the filming, as evidenced in a video obtained by Fox’s Jay Glazer.