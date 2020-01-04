■ The Redskins were the first to fire their coach, giving Jay Gruden the ax after their Week 5 loss to the Patriots. And they were the first to hire a coach, pouncing on former Panthers coach Ron Rivera this past week before other teams even began the interview process.

While January always means playoff football in New England, and 11 other locales, the other big story of the month entails the ever-spinning carousel for coaches and general managers.

This was a shockingly solid hire by Dan Snyder and the Redskins, who with a five-year deal snagged the coach that was atop many teams’ wish lists, as Rivera has the credibility of winning a Super Bowl as a player and leading his team there as a head coach. Of course, we’ve seen how this movie usually ends with the Redskins: Coach comes to organization with a great reputation, and leaves with it in tatters (see: Gruden, Mike Shanahan, Kyle Shanahan, Jim Zorn, Steve Spurrier).

Apparently the Redskins believe the locker room has a discipline problem, because one of Rivera’s first moves, per reports, was to remove the ping-pong and shuffleboard tables. More important will be his hires at quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, to help develop Dwayne Haskins. Don’t be surprised if Rivera gets the old gang from Carolina back together again, including QB coach Scott Turner, son of Norv Turner.

■ The Cowboys are usually the chattiest team in the NFL, which made their silence about Jason Garrett’s job status this past week strange. Garrett, whose contract expires Jan. 14, met several times with Jerry Jones this past week, but no official word was given about Garrett’s future. The fact that Jones hasn’t simply fired or moved on from Garrett has to be a sign that Jones at least respects Garrett and possibly wants to retain him in one form or another.

Assuming Jones does hire another head coach, this seems like one potential opportunity for Josh McDaniels. Jones has long admired Bill Belichick and the Patriots’ operation, and would probably get a kick out of hiring away one of his top sidekicks. And McDaniels would likely relish the opportunity to work with an ascending quarterback in Dak Prescott.

And since this was a social media topic on Friday — which job is better, Dallas or Cleveland? — put me down for Dallas. Yes, Jones meddles too much, but the volatility of Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is a major turnoff. Since taking over the team midway through the 2012 season, Haslam has fired five head coaches and four general managers. And Prescott is far more polished than Baker Mayfield.

■ Speaking of the Browns, they have tried pretty much every approach, and this time are hiring the head coach before the general manager, which isn’t unprecedented. The head coach will have a say in hiring the GM, but the GM will have final say over the roster. But the latest reshuffling has resulted in former baseball executive Paul DePodesta emerging with more power. Last year, DePodesta reportedly favored then-Vikings QB coach Kevin Stefanski for the head coaching position, but Haslam chose John Dorsey’s recommendation of Freddie Kitchens. So don’t be surprised if Stefanski, who has thrived this season as the Vikings’ offensive coordinator, gets a serious look with the Browns this time.

■ Tom Brady and McDaniels aren’t the only ones who could be leaving the Patriots after this season. Wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator Joe Judge, who is interviewing for the Giants’ head coaching job, will reportedly get a strong look for the head coaching vacancy at Mississippi State, where he played in college and later coached. If McDaniels and Judge leave and the staff starts to blow up, it also could lead to the retirement of two longtime assistants: offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia and running backs coach Ivan Fears. Nick Caserio is a free agent and should be one of the top (if not the top) GM candidates. And Dave Ziegler, the director of pro personnel (one rung below Caserio), may also find a promotion elsewhere.

■ January is also scapegoat season in the NFL, and there was plenty of that this past week. Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn kept their jobs in Detroit, but few others did, as the Lions let go of eight coaches. Included in the purge were two former Patriots — offensive line coach Jeff Davidson and strength coach Harold Nash — and defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni, who is Patricia’s mentor and took the bullet for his pupil. The Lions also fired their special teams coordinator, three position coaches, and the assistant strength coach.

In Jacksonville the scapegoat is clearly Tom Coughlin, who was the only person who lost his job in the debacle of this 6-10 season. Doug Marrone will be back as the head coach for his fourth full season, and Dave Caldwell will continue as the GM, and neither will have Coughlin breathing down their necks.

The Bears fired offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich and three assistant coaches after the completion of their 8-8 season. Head coach Matt Nagy, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, and GM Ryan Pace will be back, but it’s probably a make-or-break season for all three.

And the Rams haven’t announced any moves yet, but defensive coordinator Wade Phillips could be on the outs after the Rams finished 13th in yards allowed and 17th in points allowed. And GM Les Snead is presumably on the hot seat, but chief operating officer Kevin Demoff, in a letter to fans this past week, made reference to Snead being part of the future.

■ The Falcons are the definition of insanity — doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. Owner Arthur Blank inexplicably announced that head coach Dan Quinn will be back for a sixth season, despite his Falcons being massive disappointments for the past two seasons and dropping off precipitously from their Super Bowl run of 2016. The Falcons started 1-7 and were out of the playoff race before Halloween, but apparently a strong finish and 7-9 record were enough for Blank. The only real change is that Raheem Morris was elevated to defensive coordinator and will take play-calling duties away from Quinn.

As an aside, does any team have more layers of management than the Falcons? Their front office has Blank, president and CEO Rich McKay, and GM Thomas Dimitroff, and the defense now has three leaders: Quinn, Morris, and linebackers coach Jeff Ulbrich, who was given the additional title of assistant head coach. It creates confusion as to who really is in charge.

THANKS FOR THE EFFORT

Falcons fought until the end

Matt Ryan and the Falcons finished the season 7-9 despite a horrid start. Jeff Haynes/AP/FR171008 AP via AP

Give the Falcons credit, though, they certainly did not pack it in over the final two months of the season. They won six of their last eight games, including at San Francisco in Week 15, a win that nearly derailed the 49ers’ first-round bye hopes.

A few other non-playoff teams also finished strong despite horrid starts. Adam Gase and the Jets started 1-7 but finished 7-9 thanks to good health and improved play from Sam Darnold. Brian Flores and the Dolphins were blown out by historical margins in their first two games and were accused of tanking, but won five of their last nine and pulled off one of the biggest wins of the season, at New England. Vic Fangio’s first year in Denver began with starts of 2-6 and 3-8, but they fought hard and finished 7-9 and tied for second in the AFC West.

And Mike Tomlin deserves serious consideration for Coach of the Year for coaxing the Steelers to an 8-8 record after losing Ben Roethlisberger to an elbow injury in Week 2. Had he made the playoffs, Tomlin probably would be a lock for the award.

AWARDS SHOULD GO TO . . .

He’s not afraid to take a stand

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson racked up 1,206 rushing yards and 3,127 passing yards to go along with 43 total touchdowns. Ron Schwane/AP/FR78273 AP via AP

Speaking of, now that the regular season is complete, here are my choices for the NFL’s end-of-season awards. For the record, I don’t get an official vote:

MVP — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Pretty easy choice, though that doesn’t mean there weren’t other qualified candidates. But Jackson took the league by storm, leading the Ravens to a 14-2 record and revolutionizing the dual-threat quarterback position. Runners-up: Russell Wilson, Ryan Tannehill, Jimmy Garoppolo, Patrick Mahomes.

Offensive Player of the Year — Jackson. It’s hard to pick anyone other than the guy who compiled a 113.3 passer rating, set the record for rushing yards by a quarterback (1,206), accounted for 43 touchdowns against six interceptions, and was the engine of the No. 1 scoring offense. Runners-up: Christian McCaffrey, Michael Thomas, Derrick Henry, Tannehill.

Defensive Player of the Year — Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore. He certainly didn’t finish with a bang, but one bad game shouldn’t overshadow Gilmore’s excellent season. Playing the defense’s toughest position, Gilmore led the NFL in interceptions (six) and passes defended (19), scored two touchdowns, and regularly shut down a team’s top receiver. Runners-up: Chandler Jones, Shaquil Barrett, T.J. Watt.

Comeback Player of the Year: Garoppolo. Returned from a torn ACL to take a team that went 4-12 without him last season and turned them around, finishing 13-3 and with the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Garoppolo was eighth in passer rating (102.0) and third in yards per attempt (8.36). Runners-up: Darren Waller, Hunter Henry, Travis Frederick.

Coach of the Year — John Harbaugh, Ravens. Going 14-2 is usually enough to win the award. But he deserves extra credit — and a lot of it — for turning the team over to Jackson and committing to him with the scheme and surrounding personnel. The result was a record-setting offense and No. 1 seed in the AFC. Runners-up: Kyle Shanahan, Sean Payton, Andy Reid, Sean McDermott, Matt LaFleur, Mike Tomlin.

Offensive Rookie of the Year — Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown. Became the first 1,000-yard rookie since 2016, and was the best big-play receiver in the NFL, with five of his nine touchdowns coming from at least 49 yards. Runners-up: Kyler Murray, Josh Jacobs, Daniel Jones, Terry McLaurin.

Defensive Rookie of the Year — 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa. Was mostly unblockable, finishing with nine sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception. Runners-up: Devin Bush, Josh Allen, Maxx Crosby, Devin White.

Executive of the Year — 49ers GM John Lynch. Had a great draft with Bosa, receiver Deebo Samuel, and fifth-round linebacker Dre Greenlaw, and made some great veteran acquisitions with Emmanuel Sanders and Tevin Coleman. Runners-up: Ravens GM Eric DeCosta, Dolphins GM Chris Grier, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst, Saints GM Mickey Loomis.

ETC.

Belichick pupils have had success

Dolphins coach Brian Flores shook hands with Bill Belichick after the Dolphins’ win over the Patriots last Sunday. Adam Glanzman/Getty Images/Getty Images

A few Patriots notes:

■ One reader passed along an interesting note about the success of former Patriots against Bill Belichick. Six coaches have defeated Belichick in their first season as head coach, and all six were underdogs: Nick Saban (+3 in 2005), Eric Mangini (+10½ in 2006), Josh McDaniels (+3 in 2009), Matt Patricia (+7 in 2018), Mike Vrabel (+10 in 2018), and Brian Flores (+17 in 2019). According to gambling expert RJ Bell, the Dolphins’ win tied for the NFL’s largest point spread upset in the last 30 years.

■ Perhaps one reason Tom Brady’s elbow got hurt and his game went awry toward the end of the season: He finished the season with 613 pass attempts (38.3 per game), the fourth most of his career and his most since 2015. Brady was fifth in the NFL in pass attempts, not ideal when your quarterback is 42 years old.

■ Mike Sherman, a former head coach and GM for the Packers and offensive coordinator for the Seahawks, Texans, and Dolphins, understood why Belichick wouldn’t feel confident in his offense right before the half last Sunday against the Dolphins. But Sherman was as surprised as everyone else that Belichick sat on his timeouts.

“My respect for Brady probably preceded the level of discretion I would’ve had at that point,” Sherman said when reached for an interview about Ryan Tannehill. “My history with Brady is you never want to give Brady the ball with two to three timeouts and that much clock, because you’re probably going to lose. I’ve been in that situation where you’re giving Brady that time, and it’s doomsday. He will score on you.”

■ Sherman, a coach in college or the NFL from 1981 to 2013, also is blown away at Belichick’s ability to get all of his players on message each week.

“I’ve never seen every single player repeat the same thing that a head coach lays out there like the New England Patriots do,” Sherman said. “They buy in. They all believe. In football it’s all about believing what you’re doing is going to work. If there’s one iota of doubt, that hurts you. And with the Patriots, they believe those coaches are going to give them a scheme that is going to put them in a best position to win.”

■ Entering Saturday night, Nick Folk hadn’t kicked in the playoffs since the 2010-11 season, when as the Jets kicker he hit all four extra points in their 28-21 upset win over the Patriots in the divisional round at Gillette Stadium.

Extra points

For the 30th consecutive season, at least four teams qualified for the playoffs that didn’t the year before. Five did it this season: Buffalo, Green Bay, Minnesota, San Francisco, and Tennessee . . . Four players rushed for at least 1,300 yards: Tennessee’s Derrick Henry (1,540), Cleveland’s Nick Chubb (1,494), Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey (1,387), and Dallas’s Ezekiel Elliott (1,357). Three of them missed the playoffs, adding more evidence that elite running backs don’t necessarily help a team win . . . The combined winning percentage of this year’s playoff field is .708 (136-56), the highest since 2005 (.719). This year tied the 2011 and 2003 seasons with the most 12-win teams in NFL history (six) . . . Fifteen qualified candidates were named as finalists for the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. I don’t have a vote, but put me down for Troy Polamalu, Reggie Wayne, Edgerrin James, Richard Seymour, and Zach Thomas. If Brian Urlacher is in, then Thomas deserves it, too.

How much do players make in the postseason? In the wild-card round, players on division winners make $31,000, while players on wild-card teams make $28,000; in the divisional round all players make $31,000; in the conference championship games, all players make $56,000; and in the Super Bowl, players from the winning team earn $124,000, and from the losing team earn $62,000.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin. Material from interviews, wire services, other beat writers, and league and team sources was used in this report.