“We could bring up 50 questions just like that one and I told you what my state is on that,” Belichick said. “You can ask all 50 of them and it’s going to be the same answer 50 times. We’ve been working on Tennessee, it’s 12 hours after the game. [I’m] not going to talk about things about the future because I’m not prepared to talk about it.”

Bill Belichick, less than 12 hours after the Patriots’ 20-13 loss to the Titans in the AFC wild-card round, said on Sunday that he had nothing to say about a timeline for Tom Brady’s future with the Patriots.

Brady will be a free agent for the first time in his career and uncertainty regarding a possible 21st season surrounds him. He’ll be 43 on Week 1 this coming September, but said it’s “pretty unlikely” he’ll retire.

“Everybody’s situation on the team is different. There are no two that are exactly the same,” Belichick said. “The future is the future for all of them just like it is for Tom … certainly Tom is an iconic figure in this organization and nobody respects Tom more than I do.”

Belichick said the situation is “not a one-way street” and implied that both the Patriots and Brady will have to resolve the contract situation together.

Belichick was asked if he felt his workload as head coach was manageable, another question he dodged with an indirect answer.

“When you’re the head coach of the football team you can do whatever you want in terms of how you distribute the workload on your staff and that’s one of the advantages of being head coach,” he said. “I try to manage my team and do the best effective job I can to help our football team. Could it be better? Yeah, I’m sure it could be, like everything else. But I feel that way every year.”

As for Saturday’s game, Belichick wouldn’t address the maneuver by Titans coach Mike Vrabel, whopurposely ran 1:55 off the clock by taking penalties -- the same thing Belichick did earlier in the regular season.

Vrabel, the former Patriots linebacker, made his ex-coach mad on the sideline, but Belichick wouldn’t discuss it here.

“The explanation on how that situation was going to be handled … it’s not really my place,” Belichick said.

When asked about the makeup of the Patriots’ roster, and how the offense failed to perform in the final two losses to the Dolphins and Titans, Belichick defended the makeup of the team and had few regrets about its performance.

“The team was constructed very competitively. I think that was reflected in our play during the course of the year,” Belichick said. “We lost four games, basically came down to the last possession in the Baltimore game – which that was a pretty competitive game too. So I think there are areas in every phase of the game … had things been a little different, maybe the outcome would have been a little different.”

