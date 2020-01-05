In the first quarter, Titans tight end Anthony Firkser became the first player from Harvard to score a postseason touchdown in NFL history. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill found Firkser open in the end zone for a 12-yard score to give Tennessee a 7-3 lead.

But Firkser’s biggest catch of the game came in the fourth quarter. On 3rd-and-8, with Tennessee leading 14-13 and less than three minutes remaining, Firkser hauled in an 11-yard pass from Tannehill to convert a crucial first down. Had New England’s defense come up with a stop, the Titans would have been forced to punt from their own 15-yard line.