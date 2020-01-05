FOXBOROUGH — Titans coach Mike Vrabel pulled a trick right out of Bill Belichick’s playbook in the fourth quarter when he employed a loophole that allowed the Titans to burn 1:55 off the clock and make his former coach livid while doing it.

The loophole involves intentionally drawing penalties while the clock is running, which means the clock will remain running after the penalty is enforced. It can only be done in the first 10 minutes of a quarter.

If it sounds familiar, that’s because it is: Belichick used the same strategy against the Jets in October, drawing delay-of-game and false-start penalties that Adam Gase kept declining. The maneuver tickled Belichick so much, he even cracked a smile on the sideline.