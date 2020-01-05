Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are football magicians. They’ve made hallowed careers out of making problems and personnel shortcomings disappear. But getting this flawed team to the Super Bowl was a trick that even they couldn’t pull off. It was the Patriots who vanished with a 20-13 AFC wild-card round loss to old friend Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium in what felt like the Last Night of the Patriots Dynasty.

FOXBOROUGH -- Magic tricks are optical illusions. They foster a false sense of reality about what you’re really seeing. In the end, the 2019 Patriots were an illusion, relying on the legerdemain of Patriots lore to distract from what was hiding in plain sight. They weren’t good enough to live up to the dynasty’s brand name.

That remains to be seen as we’re officially on Brady Watch until we see a puff of plant-based protein powder go up from TB12 headquarters, signifying a decision on his 2020 place of employment. But it was the final night of this season. There will be no ninth straight AFC title game, no 10th Super Bowl appearance, no seventh Super Bowl title. The Patriots are none-and-done in terms of playoff wins for the first time since the 2010 season.

With no margin for error and no more magic, New England was undone by its nonexistent offense, which went out with a whimper, shut out in the second half. The only points they generated were for the tough-as-nails Titans. In a cruel twist of fate, Brady’s potential last pass as a Patriot was a pick-six. Fittingly, it was intended for one of his unreliable receivers, Mohamed Sanu. With Sanu getting less separation than the pages in a dictionary, the deflected pass landed in the arms of ex-Pat Logan Ryan, who returned it 9 yards for the stake through the heart of the Patriots the country has been yearning to see.

The Patriots postmortem revealed they were plagued by issues that troubled them all season: third-down and red zone futility. A dynasty built on situational football execution lacked it. The Patriots were 1 for 5 on third down in the second half -- a pinpoint 20-yard pass Brady threaded to Julian Edelman in the third quarter -- and 5 for 13 overall. They were 1 for 3 in the red zone, including failing to score a touchdown on a first and goal at the 1 in the second quarter, running three times for minus-2 yards before settling for a 21-yard field goal and a 13-7 lead.

Tennessee, owners of the NFL’s best red zone touchdown percentage during the regular season (75.6), marched 75 yards on the ensuing drive and punched it in on a 1-yard plunge by battering ram running back Derrick Henry with 35 seconds left in the half for a lead it would never relinquish.

The juxtaposition of those two series was jarring. It was the difference in the game. It was the difference between what’s real and what’s an illusion.

The Titans knew this version of the Patriots was vulnerable and short on viable offensive weapons. All the smoke and mirrors tricks devised by offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and the mystique of Patriots teams past couldn’t disguise that from the knowing eyes of ex-Pats like Vrabel and Ryan.

“We’re not playing the teams of the past. We’re playing this team,” said Ryan. “This team, Julian Edelman and James White had like 250 targets combined [248 to be exact]. We knew that we had to get on those guys, and this Patriot team had a pretty good season. They had a great defense, and they were playing to it. I never bet against Tom. But we just believed with our matchups and our game plan that we could win if we played right. I think we did, and we won.”

Vrabel said, “I don’t think our guys spent too much time staring up at those banners.”

Those banners represented the backbone of the Patriots’ playoff chances, designed to distract from what was in front of you, a flawed team with an inept offense.

There was nothing Tom Brady could do to save this offense. Barry Chin/Globe staff/Globe Staff

Brady proved prophetic. He knew this offense was beyond saving. He tried to tell us after wins against Buffalo, Washington, and Philadelphia, but his warnings of offensive inadequacy were dismissed as pouting or pining for the return of Antonio Brown or Rob Gronkowski. He was a quarterback Cassandra forewarning of the fall of Troy, but folks wrongly fixated on his delivery, not his message.

Outside of the Brady-Edelman bond and the running back screen pass there was nothing this offense did well consistently this season. Nothing. Sanu and rookie receiver N’Keal Harry never developed into reliable or viable weapons.

Brady had Edelman and The Invisibles.

In the final 10 games, including the playoffs, Brady completed more than 60 percent of his passes twice. Saturday, he was limited to 20 of 37 (54.1 percent) for 209 yards.

TBQB completed a season-high 78.8 percent of his passes (26 of 33 for 271 yards) in the Patriots’ 24-17 win over the Bills on Dec. 21. That ended up as the last victory New England recorded in a devolving season that ended with a 4-5 finishing thud following an 8-0 start that was a mirage. The sub-.500 coda featured three home losses in 27 days.

“We weren’t playing our best football, and we all know that is kind of the time when we are supposed to. We didn’t play our best football, and it came back to bite us,” said running back James White.

And so the unfathomable in Foxborough. Brady and the Patriots lost a playoff game to a Ryan Tannehill-quarterbacked team. Yuck.

It was Tannehill, not Brady, that registered the game’s biggest throw -- a third-and-8 completion late in the game to Harvard tight end Anthony Firkser, also the recipient of Tennessee’s first touchdown. But the Titans won in spite of Tannehill. He finished 8 of 15 for 72 yards and a touchdown with an interception, a sack, and two fumbles that Tennessee retained.

Tennessee’s 71 net yards passing were the fewest by any team in a playoff win since the last time the Patriots graced the wild-card round, against Baltimore 10 years ago. The Ravens ran the Patriots out of their own building while throwing just 10 times and collecting 34 net passing yards.

The Titans knew they could win like this. They knew the Patriots were more aura than offensive execution.

Derrick Henry was a force for which the vaunted Patriots defense had no answers. Jim Davis/Globe staff/Globe Staff

The failure to launch in Foxborough is on the offense. However, the league’s top-ranked defense also got exposed as the season wore on. The defense had to carry a feckless offense for this team to go anywhere. Instead, they got dragged by Henry.

The Boogeymen shrunk in the face of a real monster, Henry, who racked up the most rushing yards in a playoff game against a Belichick-coached Patriots team. Behind Henry’s 34 carries for 182 yards, the Titans bullied and bowled over the Patriots, rushing 40 times for 201 yards.

The stingiest third-down defense in NFL history allowed the Titans to convert 6 of 12 third downs, including 5 of 9 in the second half when every possession was a precious commodity.

There’s no strategic sleight of hand that can account for ceding control of the line of scrimmage, not executing in key situations, and not putting a competent offense around Brady.

The Patriots don’t have any more magic tricks left. And they don’t have any more football games left either.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at cgasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.