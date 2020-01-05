“It’s a weird feeling packing up your stuff at the end of a season, finishing on a loss,” said center Ted Karras . “It stinks. I’ve watched the game like four times. It is what it is. I’m not really ready to say that I’m over it. It’s one of those things where you can’t wait to get back in pads in August.”

FOXBOROUGH — Trash bags full of sneakers, athletic tape and protein powder dotted the spaces in front of stalls in the Patriots locker room Sunday, as players said their goodbyes to the 2019 season hours after their wild-card loss to the Tennessee Titans Saturday night.

Whether that’s in Foxborough or elsewhere is uncertain. Karras was thrust into the starting center role when David Andrews went on injure reserve at the start of the season and held the job all year. After that season of personal growth, he’s one of many Patriots players set to hit free agency.

It will be a complicated offseason full of change, the biggest story line the future of quarterback Tom Brady, among the impending free agents. Players searched for words, not always sure if they’d have additional opportunities in that locker room to deliver more.

“Of course,” said linebacker Kyle Van Noy, asked if he’d thought about free agency. “If I told you I didn’t I’d be lying.”

Players had a 2 p.m. meeting and those who came into the locker room before it were there to talk to the media or tidy up. The abject sadness of the postgame locker room had faded to a dull, more practical melancholy. But the 20-13 loss was still smarting.

“You replay everything in your head,” said receiver Phillip Dorsett, another player who may not be back with the Patriots. “You try to clear it up, if you keep thinking about it it will drive you crazy. You try to throw it in the trash and move on. It’s not that easy.”

Players thought back to drops, costly penalties, the failure to score on first-and-goal from the 1-yard line. It was a 1-point game until the closing seconds.

“I think it just comes down to execution,” running back Rex Burkhead said, asked if he’d thought about what went wrong for the Patriots’ offense, which didn’t score in the second half and had a sluggish second half of the season. “We just didn’t execute to the best of our abilities at times. You can see when we did good things happened. Ultimately, we didn’t do it enough.”

Revenge on their minds

Van Noy didn’t have much of a reaction when told the Titans had used some of his words from the past week as motivation.

“OK,” Van Noy said. “Cool.”

At the beginning of the week, Van Noy said the wild-card matchup would be the start of a “revenge tour,” and a fitting one since the Titans had beaten the Patriots during the 2018 regular season.

Titans cornerback Logan Ryan, who played for the Patriots and is still good friends with many members of the New England defense, told reporters after Saturday’s game that Patriots such as Julian Edelman and Brady don’t typically say things like that and indicated Van Noy’s statement was a talking point in the Tennessee locker room before the game.

“My guy Kyle Van Noy calling it a revenge tour — just play ball, Kyle,” Ryan said. “Kyle Van Noy is running his mouth, giving us bulletin-board material about his revenge tour. His revenge tour ended early.”

“My man Van Noy has been tripping, so his revenge tour ended early. I hope he enjoys it.”

Picking at No. 23

With the Saints’ loss to the Vikings Sunday, the Patriots are locked into the No. 23 pick in the NFL Draft. It’s their highest spot since 2010, when they were slotted into the No. 22 selection.

They traded that pick to the Denver Broncos, who used it to select Demaryius Thomas, the wide receiver who signed with the Patriots last spring but never played a regular-season down for New England.

The second-round pick the Patriots traded to the Falcons for Mohamed Sanu will be No. 55 overall, the No. 23 pick in the second round.

TE Watson to retire?

Ben Watson sounded as if he is ready to move on. The 39-year-old tight end said Saturday night, “I love playing this game, but there is a time when you definitely have to move on. Definitely won’t be back here next year probably and probably won’t be playing at all. It’s been a great run and it has been really special to be back here and special to have the opportunity to play the game.” . . . The Patriots are just the third team since the AFL-NFL merger to start 8-0 and not make it out of the wild-card round. The others were the the 2015 Bengals and 2013 Chiefs.

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NoraPrinciotti.