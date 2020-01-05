Garrett had the second-longest tenure with the franchise at 9½ seasons behind Tom Landry’s 29 years. Garrett took over when Wade Phillips was fired halfway through the 2010 season.

Jason Garrett is out as coach of the Dallas Cowboys after missing the playoffs with an underachieving team in a make-or-break season.

The Cowboys finished 8-8 in the final year of Garrett’s contract. It’s the fourth time Dallas finished 8-8 and missed the postseason under the 53-year-old coach. The Cowboys fueled high preseason expectations with a 3-0 start before dropping eight of 12 and losing control of their playoff fate.

Owner/general manager Jerry Jones decided Garrett isn’t the coach who can end the longest stretch in franchise history without a trip to the Super Bowl.

“We are extremely grateful to Jason Garrett for his more than 20 years of service to the Dallas Cowboys as a player, assistant coach and head coach,” Jones said in a statement released Sunday. “His level of commitment, character and dedication to this organization has been outstanding at every stage of his career. In his nine full years as a head coach, he guided our team to three division championships while also having them in position to play for the NFC East title in the last game of the year in four other seasons. His tenure of leadership will be characterized by his ability to produce teams that always played with great effort, emotion and passion, and he represented our organization with great pride, loyalty and respect.”

The inevitable conclusion was a difficult one for Jones, who kept Garrett for nine full seasons after giving the former backup to three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Troy Aikman the interim job when Phillips was fired halfway through the 2010 season.

Garrett’s record is 87-70, playoffs included.

While Garrett’s ousting wasn’t surprising, how long it took after the conclusion of the regular season was an unpredictable turn. His contract was to expire Jan. 14, and even though talk of Garrett’s dismissal had circulated openly since the season ended, his status remained unresolved even as the team began interviewing candidates for the job.

The team has already interviewed Marvin Lewis and Mike McCarthy. McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl and went to three other NFC Championship games interviewed on Saturday, two people with direct knowledge of the situation said. Lewis spent time with the Cowboys on Friday and Saturday, one of the people said.

McCarthy won the championship with Green Bay in the 2011 Super Bowl at the home of the Cowboys. The Packers won at least 10 games in eight of his first 11 seasons before going 7-9 in 2017. He was fired with the Packers at 4-7-1 last season.

McCarthy, 56, has also interviewed with Cleveland, Carolina, and the New York Giants.

Like McCarthy, Lewis was out of coaching this season after the 61-year-old spent 16 seasons in charge at Cincinnati. The biggest knock on Lewis was his 0-7 playoff record with the Bengals. He had a 131-122-3 record in the regular season and was fired after a third straight losing season in 2018.

Dallas hasn’t been past the divisional round of the playoffs in 24 straight seasons since the club’s fifth Super Bowl title to finish the 1995 season. Garrett got them within a victory of the NFC Championship game three times in five years, losing to Green Bay twice and then the Los Angeles Rams last season.

Bills will be motivated

Josh Allen expects he’ll be carrying the weight and pain of his first playoff loss for the foreseeable future.

Standing at a podium in the Buffalo Bills’ field house on Sunday, the second-year quarterback looked and sounded as dejected as he did 15 hours earlier, following a 22-19 overtime loss in an AFC wild-card game at Houston.

‘‘I won’t be over this until we start playing again,’’ Allen said. ‘‘I’m going to learn from it. I’m going to use it and I’m going to grow from it. This will be a chip on my shoulder until we start playing again.’’

He and the Bills have plenty to be unhappy with following a game in which Buffalo unraveled by squandering a 16-0 lead over the final 16½ minutes.

Allen, who scored a touchdown receiving on a pass from John Brown in the first half, was erratic in the second half.

Over the final two quarters and overtime, the second-year player went a combined 11 of 26 for 133 yards with a lost fumble, nearly lost another one on an ill-advised lateral attempt, and was sacked three times. Allen particularly looked panicked attempting to scramble out of trouble and was penalized for intentional grounding on third-and-13 from the Houston 28 with 1:41 remaining.

The outcome, and the way Buffalo collapsed, put a dent into what had been a feel-good season in which the young and developing Bills showed signs of progress in winning 10 games for first time since an 11-5 finish in 1999.

Advertisement

With a majority of the team’s core group of starters returning, the challenge becomes transforming the hard lessons learned into something positive.

‘‘I think you have one of two ways to do it,’’ center Mitch Morse said of how Buffalo responds. ‘‘You can kind of dig a hole and crawl in it. Or you can kind of learn from it.’’

Though the Bills made their second playoff appearance in three years, a majority of the players on this year’s team were newcomers as part of a major overhaul under coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane.

Bears add Castillo to staff

The Bears hired Juan Castillo as offensive line coach, reuniting the 24-year NFL assistant with head coach Matt Nagy. Castillo last worked as Buffalo’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator from 2017-18. He replaces Harry Hiestand, who was let go last week along with offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich and two other assistants. Castillo and Nagy were assistants together for five seasons with the Eagles.