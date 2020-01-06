Finding his replacement, though, took just a matter of hours.

It took a week for the Cowboys to come to a decision on the future of Jason Garrett . Finally, on Sunday, they made it official: the 53-year-old was out as head coach.

McCarthy, 56, led the Green Bay Packers to one Super Bowl — 2011 over the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Dallas of all places — and three other conference championship games.

He was fired after 13 seasons in Wisconsin; he was at a disappointing 4-7-1 when the Packers made the move in December of 2018. He hasn’t had a coaching job in the NFL since.

McCarthy interviewed with the Cowboys on Saturday. He also spoke with Cleveland, Carolina and the Giants about their head-coaching vacancies.

Jerry Jones will hope that McCarthy can break through in the playoffs where Garrett could not. The Cowboys haven’t been past the divisional round since they won the Super Bowl in 1995.

