Josh McDaniels is already a hot name among head coaching candidates, and now teams with vacancies can get a jump-start on the interview process after the Patriots were knocked out of the playoffs in the wild-card round.

The New York Giants are doing just that: McDaniels is scheduled to interview with the team in New Jersey on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

McDaniels is also expected to meet with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and the search committee steering the hunt for Freddie Kitchens’ replacement sometime this week, according to the Associated Press.