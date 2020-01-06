With the Saints’ loss to the Vikings Sunday, the Patriots are locked into the No. 23 pick in the NFL Draft. It’s their highest spot since 2010, when they were slotted No. 22.

They traded that pick to the Denver Broncos, who used it to select Demaryius Thomas, the wide receiver who signed with the Patriots last spring but never played a regular-season down for New England.

The second-round pick the Patriots traded to the Falcons for Mohamed Sanu will be No. 55 overall, the No. 23 pick in the second round.