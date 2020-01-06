Saturday night at Gillette Stadium felt like the end of everything. Things are going to be very different moving forward in Foxborough.

Some two-day-old takeaways . . .

■ The Tom Brady drama is a 24/7 topic now and it feels like it’s never going to end.

Here’s what I believe: Bob Kraft will do everything in his power to make sure he never gets blamed if Brady leaves (this has already started with a Kraft-Peter King interview). Kraft will say, “We tried, but Tom wanted out,’’ or “We let our coach make these decisions,’’ or Kraft’s ever-handy “I was duped.’’

Meanwhile, Bill Belichick will refuse to talk about the future even though he weekly tells us that the next game is the only thing that matters.

Finally, we’ll have passive-aggressive Tom delivering ever-cryptic social media messages, and an occasional interview with professional sycophant “Scratchy” Jim Gray. Meanwhile, Tom’s dad, my favorite guy in the group, will remind us that he always said things would not end well here for Tom.

Bottom line: Unless Brady wants to go year-to-year with team-friendly contracts, it’s time for him to go. If money and “respect” are most important to him, he should take his talents to South Beach or LA and get a three-year commitment from any team foolish enough to guarantee $100 million to a quarterback approaching his mid 40s.

I am stunned by the number of otherwise smart sports people who believe Brady — obviously in decline — will still be a star quarterback three years from now. In this spirit, maybe the Celtics should talk to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar about a backup center job for the 2020 playoffs.

■ In the end, the 2019 Patriots were a fraud team, surprisingly ordinary given their 12-4 record. This was fairly obvious as November and December unfolded, but none of us dared express the obvious because history has taught us that it’s a mistake to count the Patriots out. The graveyard of hot takes is peppered with the tombstones of those who suggested the Patriots were beatable.

In this spirit (and I am more guilty than anyone), we failed to acknowledge that the Patriots were simply not that good. They were artificially inflated by their hideous early schedule and the drumbeat of invincibility based strictly on past performances. The Patriots always win in the end — even when they don’t have the best team. That’s what the past taught us. So we assumed it would happen again.

The Patriots went 0-4 against the four teams still alive in the AFC playoffs. That tells you where they belonged in the conference. Saturday’s loss was not a fluke. Starting 8-0 was the fluke. Beating the Bengals, 34-13, in a game in which they were at times dominated (Cincinnati turned the ball over five times) was a fluke.

The Patriots were not a bad team, but with few exceptions (Buffalo? Pittsburgh? Philadelphia?), they didn’t beat anybody that was any good.

■ The Patriots’ “we’re smarter than you” arrogance caught up with them in a big way. Remember when Belichick embarrassed John Harbaugh with his unorthodox formations in a playoff win over the Ravens five years ago at Gillette? When Harbaugh complained about the trickery, Brady suggested that the Baltimore coach study the rulebook.

The rule was changed before the following season, but that never stopped Belichick from finding more arcane loopholes that would provide strategic advantages and embarrass opponents. He went too far this year, unveiling an intentional penalty strategy to kill clock against the Jets, and we all had some laughs at the expense of Crazy Eyes Adam Gase.

Unfortunately for the Patriots, Mike Vrabel was paying attention and used the tactic against Belichick to kill almost two minutes of crucial clock in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game. Belichick was furious.

How does that taste, Patriot fans? Learn the rulebook.

■ Speaking of strategy, what was up with the end-of-the-game punt formation in which the Patriots had nobody deep to receive the kick, then watched it roll to their own 1-yard line? It cost precious seconds that Brady could have used.

■ Conspiracy theories are rampant in these early hours after the shocking loss. One of my readers wants to know why Belichick didn’t wear anything with a Patriot logo at his Sunday press conference. A message perhaps? Like Paul McCartney going barefoot on the Beatles’ “Abbey Road” album cover?

■ How are you Patriot fans feeling about dealing that second-round pick for Mohamed Sanu?

■ Anyone think the Patriots might sign free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater?

■ The ever-newsmaking Patriots could be hearing from the commissioner regarding two potential punishments this offseason. Despite reports that football ops was not involved, there is no doubt something coming (probably minor) in the wake of Spygate 2. And when the Orchids of Asia case (currently tied up in appeals) is adjudicated, Kraft is likely to be slapped by the league. Players are punished for less, and owners are supposed to be held to higher standards.

■ Wonder how ticket sales are going for Gronk’s Beach Bash at the Super Bowl in Miami.

Dan Shaughnessy can be reached at dshaughnessy@globe.com