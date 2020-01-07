The deal is worth $62 million over seven seasons, with incentives to make even more for winning, said a person familiar with the situation.

The Panthers announced Tuesday that the 44-year-old Rhule has agreed to become the team’s next head coach. He replaces Ron Rivera , who was fired with four games remaining in the 2019 regular season.

David Tepper is entrusting Baylor’s Matt Rhule to lead the Carolina Panthers out of what he views as a cycle of “long-term mediocrity.”

The deal makes Rhule the sixth-highest-paid coach in the NFL, according to Forbes. The five coaches ahead of him — New England’s Bill Belichick, Seattle’s Pete Carroll, Oakland’s Jon Gruden, New Orleans’ Sean Payton, and Baltimore’s John Harbaugh — have all won Super Bowls.

The Panthers met with Rhule at his home in Waco, Texas, on Monday, and Tepper liked what he heard and moved swiftly to make a hire. Rhule had been scheduled to visit with the New York Giants later in the week and Tepper didn’t want to lose him.

“You have a new owner who is committed to doing things the best way. He’s a very much a process-oriented person,” Rhule told ESPN Central Texas radio on Tuesday. “That is really all I wanted. I wanted to go to a place that isn’t going to flail in the wind, that is going to be rooted and has a process they believe in.

“As we talked last night it was clear their process and my process could be one in the same.”

The decision represents a bit of a gamble for Tepper considering Rhule has only spent one season working in the NFL, that coming as an assistant offensive line coach for the Giants in 2012.

Rhule said it was a difficult decision to leave Baylor, but that “I felt like my work was done and it was time to try and turn around another program.”

Rhule has a history of rebuilding college football programs.

He was named Baylor’s coach on Dec. 6, 2016, after a sex scandal hit the program, resulting in the firing of Art Briles. The Bears went 1-11 in their first season under Rhule in 2017 with a depleted roster, but the team improved to 7-6 in 2018 and won a bowl game. Baylor went 11-1 in the regular season in 2019 before losing to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game and Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

Prior to Baylor, Rhule also helped rebuild Temple’s program, leading the Owls to back-to-back 10-win seasons (2015 and 2016) after going 2-10 in his first season.

The Panthers are also a team in need of a major rebuild. The Panthers haven’t won a playoff game since 2015 when they went 17-1 before losing to the Broncos, 24-10, in Super Bowl 50.

Last stop: Browns

The Browns are the only team left looking for a coach. That should make finding one a little easier.

With the Panthers and Giants completing coaching hires Tuesday, Cleveland’s vacancy will be the last NFL opening filled. It’s still unclear how quickly that will happen.

The Browns, who fired Freddie Kitchens after just one season, are in the second week of interviews and have scheduled meetings this week with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Vikings coordinator Kevin Stefanski. Cleveland has also asked the Eagles permission to interview defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who, like McDaniels, has head coaching experience.

Stefanski was a finalist for Cleveland’s job a year ago. He has a busy week with the Vikings playing San Francisco on Saturday in the second round of the playoffs.

Owner Jimmy Haslam wants to hire a coach before turning his attention on finding a new general manager after John Dorsey’s sudden departure after two seasons.

Haslam said his new coach will have major input into the hiring of the next GM.

The Browns have already interviewed Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.