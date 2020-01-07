The Panthers are set to hire Matt Rhule as their next head coach, Yahoo Sports is reporting.

Rhule has spent the last three seasons at Baylor, trying to redeem a college program rocked by sexual assault scandals. He took the Bears from 1-11 in 2017 to 11-1 in the regular season and a spot in the Big 12 title game this season, work that earned him conference coach of the year honors.

The 44-year-old has a brief history with the NFL. He coached in New York under Tom Coughlin, spending one season as the Giants assistant offensive line coach before leaving to become the head coach at Temple in 2012.