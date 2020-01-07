■ The axis of this offseason is the future of Brady, the iconic quarterback can become a free agent for the first time if he and the Patriots don’t reach a deal before his contract automatically voids on the last day of the 2019 league year in March. This will be a delicate three-sided dance among Brady, Belichick, and Patriots ownership. The posturing and PR campaigns have already begun. Positions have been staked out.

As we shift from a truncated postseason to an intriguing offseason filled with unknowns and forks in the road in Foxborough, I wanted to share a few thoughts.

It’s a nuclear winter for New England football. For the first time since the 2009 season, the Patriots are idle the second week of the playoffs. It’s a barren season for the most fruitful partnership of the Super Bowl era, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

Brady’s future in Foxborough could come down to pliability, as in who is willing to stretch and bend to facilitate Brady’s return. Brady wants the multiyear extension and extended commitment he has been seeking since 2017. He has been rebuffed by Belichick. The balance of power has tipped to Belichick in both of Brady’s last two negotiations, the one that added a meager $5 million in incentives last season (none of which he achieved) and the one that added $8 million, but no viable years, to the final year of his deal in 2019.

For Brady to stay, someone has to blink first. When push comes to shove, Brady has to acquiesce, as he has repeatedly during his career in contract conflicts with the Patriots, backing off his desire for a contract that pays him in line with his status and includes a multiyear commitment. That’s even if he has such an offer in hand from another suitor.

Or Belichick has to abandon the year-to-year flexibility he craves with an aging quarterback in uncharted territory. Or Patriots owner Robert Kraft, unable to cut the emotional cord with a quarterback he regards as family, has to intercede and give Brady what he desires in the end, overruling Belichick.

If Brady returns to the Patriots, there is likely to be some compromise and some resentment from the parties involved.

■ No matter who the quarterback is next season, the Patriots need to upgrade their offensive weaponry. The Brady Decision looms large in trying to acquire more offensive talent. Prospective new Patriots are going to want to know if they’re playing with the GOAT, Jarrett Stidham, or a Mystery QB.

Playing with Brady has cachet and brand equity that could help the Patriots attract talent. Before and after every game, it’s obvious how revered he is across the league by his peers. Players such as Odell Beckham Jr. and Stefon Diggs flock to him. Players want to play with Brady. The Patriots should consider this as they make their quarterback decision.

■ The dominos have started to fall with the Patriots coaching staff. Special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Judge is the surprising choice as the new coach of the New York Giants. Go play the lottery if you had Judge beating offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to the punch as the first assistant to depart for a head coaching gig.

If there is a coaching exodus on the offensive side of the ball with McDaniels, Judge, and others, Belichick might have to devote more of his time to coaching the offense, as he did the defense this season. He made a tremendous impact on the defense following turnover on that side of the ball. Remember, after quarterbacks coach Dick Rehbein died in 2001, it was Belichick who coached the quarterbacks that season.

■ It’s Cleveland or bust for McDaniels, which could benefit the Patriots. A return to Foxborough is not out of the question, and it would be a big boost for the Patriots. McDaniels had been slated to interview for the Carolina job Tuesday and the Giants job Wednesday, but both of those posts got filled.

Despite the shambolic ownership record of Jimmy and Dee Haslam, it’s likely McDaniels would take the Cleveland job if the organizational structure were to his liking. That’s not automatic, considering the Haslams seem enamored of analytics guru and chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta.

McDaniels would be wise to wait for the next cycle if he has reservations about a dysfunctional Browns franchise. Jobs potentially could open next offseason in Jacksonville, Los Angeles (Chargers), Detroit, Chicago, Minnesota, and Atlanta. If McDaniels has waited this long to accept a second chance, he should think twice about using it on an ownership that’s indecisive, impetuous, and impatient.

Sure, Cleveland is essentially home for him. Yes, he would get to work with Baker Mayfield, a quarterback he covets. But is Cleveland really the ideal situation to resume his head coaching career after he’s waited this long?

■ My guess on Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio is that he heads elsewhere for the 2020 season, but don’t rule out a return. A source with knowledge of the situation pegged it as 50-50 that Caserio re-upped with the Patriots. Caserio is a circumspect, regimented person. He’s not going to leave just to leave. Houston still seems like a desirable spot. If Caserio leaves, it’s highly unlikely he teams up with McDaniels.

■ It was a feeble finish to the season for the Patriots offense, due directly to underwhelming personnel. Belichick has to own that, despite the defense offered for his offense in his postmortem presser Monday. The Patriots topped 400 points for the 13th consecutive season and finished seventh in the NFL in points per game (26.2). Those numbers are inflated by five defensive scores and two TDs on blocked punts, however.

The Patriots ranked 11th in offensive points with 369 points, according to Stats LLC, with the Titans (373) ahead of them and three teams behind them tied for 12th with 365 (the Texans, Rams, and Eagles). The Ravens led the way with 487 offensive points.

The last time the Patriots offense generated more than 30 points in a game was in a 33-0 Monday night romp over the Jets Oct. 21. The offense generated 31 of those points. As a team, the Patriots topped 30 points just once more — in a 34-13 victory in Week 16 over the 2-14 Cincinnati Bengals. But they benefitted from a 64-yard interception return TD from Stephon Gilmore.

■ Speaking of turnovers, the well dried up for the Patriots, a major reason they’re at home. The Patriots recorded takeaways in their first 11 games, boasting 29 at that juncture. They recorded just seven in their final five contests, and five of those came against the Bengals, owners of the NFL’s worst record. Including the playoff loss to the Titans, they failed to generate a turnover in their final three games.

Once on pace for a record turnover haul, the Patriots didn’t even lead the league. The Steelers finished with 38, two more than New England, which led the NFL in interceptions (25).

What the defense did early in the season was never sustainable. The defense not only had to prevent points, it had to provide them for a compromised offense. That was an unfair and unrealistic burden to bear.

Christopher L. Gasper can be reached at cgasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.