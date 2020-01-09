Stefanski was in the running to be the Browns coach a year ago and met with the team twice. He was reportedly favored by chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta , but owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam opted for Freddie Kitchens , who was fired following a drama-filled 6-10 season.

The Vikings offensive coordinator interviewed with the Browns for their coaching job on Thursday, the 37-year-old taking a break from preparing for this weekend’s playoff game against San Francisco to make another impression on Cleveland’s search committee.

Stefanski has polished up his résumé a bit in his one season running Minnesota’s offense, and there’s a chance he could emerge as Cleveland’s pick.

He is the seventh candidate to meet with the Browns, who talked with Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz on Wednesday. The Browns are scheduled to interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Friday. He is the presumed favorite to get the gig because McDaniels has both NFL head coaching experience and success working with star quarterback Tom Brady.

Stefanski has never been a head coach, but it seems to be only a matter of time before he’s hired — either by the Browns or someone else.

Thielen questionable

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is listed as questionable to play in the divisional round game Saturday at San Francisco because of an ankle injury that occurred in practice. Thielen wore a wrap on his left ankle Thursday. He said he got tangled up with a teammate on the field Wednesday but declined to specify the nature or severity of the injury . . . Tennessee starting linebacker Jayon Brown will miss the Titans’ AFC divisional playoff game against the Ravens because of an injured shoulder suffered in last week’s win over the Patriots. The Titans also ruled out wide receiver Adam Humphries for Saturday night’s game . . . The NFL is looking into whether the Bills violated league rules on reporting injuries in connection to defensive end Jerry Hughes revealing he played with torn wrist ligaments. Hughes, who did not miss a game, revealed the severity of the injury in a note posted on his Twitter account Tuesday. He wrote the injury wasn’t going to let ‘‘my wrist slow me down as the team was so close to achieving our goal of an AFC East banner and playoff games.’’ The Bills never listed Hughes as having an issue with his wrist on their injury report this season.

Eagles fire Groh

The Eagles fired offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch. Coach Doug Pederson made the announcement one day after he said both coaches were returning. Pederson issued a statement saying he wanted to inform the coaches first. Groh joined the Eagles as wide receivers coach in 2017 when the team won the Super Bowl. He was promoted to offensive coordinator after that season when Frank Reich left to become the head coach at Indianapolis . . . The Redskins continued their organizational overhaul by hiring former Panthers executive Rob Rogers as senior vice president of football administration. Rogers worked closely with new Redskins coach Ron Rivera during Rivera’s nine seasons in Carolina . . . Falcons tight end coach Mike Mularkey, the former Titans coach, is retiring. He also served as a head coach in Buffalo and Jacksonville. He was 36-53 in six seasons.