Josh McDaniels has one option left if he wants to become a head coach this year: The Browns.

Team owner Jimmy Haslam sent his plane to pick McDaniels up Friday morning and fly him to Cleveland.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that team leadership wants to have a deal set by the weekend. They’ve interviewed six other candidates: Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

McDaniels and Schwartz were both knocked out of the playoffs last weekend. The rest of the candidates would need to wait until after their teams are finished playing to continue to speak with the Browns about the position.

At this point, it’s Browns or nothing for McDaniels. He was set to interview with the Giants and the Panthers before both teams found new head coaches before they got to the interview.

