Kevin O’Connell, 38, was hired by the Rams to be their offense coordinator Friday. O’Connell, who was the Washington Redskins’ offensive coordinator in 2019, was going to be McDaniels’s offensive coordinator if he got the Panthers’ or Browns’ job, NBC Sports Boston reported.

If Josh McDaniels is hired to be the Cleveland Browns’ head coach, his choice as offensive coordinator, according to NBC Sports Boston, is already off the table.

So what does that mean for McDaniels, who interviewed for seven hours Friday with the Browns in Cleveland?

The Browns might make an announcement Saturday, but some candidates who already have interviewed — Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, and Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman — are on teams still in the playoffs and cannot be hired until their team is eliminated.

O’Connell was drafted by the Patriots, a third-round pick in 2008, but he only spent one season with the team and in the NFL.