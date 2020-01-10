That wasn’t always a given. It’s definitely not how it felt for most of the season when a much more strident tone about being done taking hometown discounts and moving on from Dour Bill’s clutches emanated from the Brady camp.

We know Tom Brady is going to play in 2020. His Instagram declaration made that clear. We don’t where he’s going to play, and at this point neither does he. But there’s good news, Patriots fans. Reading the Tom tea leaves, it feels like his first choice is to return to Foxborough.

Remember, it was Brady who asked the Patriots on his latest contract, the one that added $8 million to his 2019 salary and a pair of ghost years for salary-cap accounting purposes, to include a clause that forbade them from using the franchise tag on him. He desired to control his destiny and explore the market for his services.

It was important for him to have autonomy regarding his future after being what some considered a Patriots puppet in most of his contract negotiations, swallowing the Patriot Way and lower pay for the good of the team.

But even after a disappointing season that saw the Patriots eliminated at their earliest point in a decade and a dearth of weapons around him hamper his play, Brady might be realizing the grass isn’t greener in another locale. When he lists the pros and cons, both personally and professionally, the Patriots still come out on top.

Does Brady really want to start over elsewhere at age 43? The feeling here is that if you injected Brady with truth serum, he would admit that his preference is the Patriots.

No one knows what’s going to happen yet, not even the principals involved — Brady, coach Bill Belichick, and Patriots ownership. Brady’s decision to stay won’t be driven by money, but by commitment and appreciation.

Remember at the Milken Institute Global Conference in April of 2018 when Brady said, “I plead the fifth,” when asked by media maitre d’ Jim Gray whether the Patriots had the appropriate gratitude for what he has achieved? The feelings and misgivings behind that answer have remained, as Brady has tried in vain to get a multiyear commitment.

That commitment will be measured both in length of contract and the quality of the supporting cast. The Patriots and Belichick have to do better than the assorted Matt LaCosses, Jakobi Meyerses, and N’Keal Harrys, especially with Brady’s BFF, Julian Edelman, turning 34 in May.

Belichick is like the spouse who waits until the last minute to buy a holiday gift and just snags whatever is available on the shelves at the discount store without checking for damage. There has to be more of a comprehensive plan than scooping up reclamation projects such as Josh Gordon and Antonio Brown at the last minute.

According to ESPN research, Brady completed 59.3 percent of his passes to wide receivers this season, his lowest number since 2004. He was 7 of 20 targeting wideouts in the wild-card loss (still choking on those words) to the Titans, his lowest percentage in a playoff game. That included 4 of 15 targeting wideouts not named Edelman.

According to Sharp Football Stats, the Patriots finished the season with the league’s lowest percentage of targets to tight ends (9 percent). The league average was 21 percent.

Brady told us all year through his body language and his refusal to grant his imprimatur that the offense was inadequate. He was right.

If Brady is going to come back to the Foxborough fold, it’s going to take all three parties — Brady, Belichick, and ownership — aligning in harmony to get a deal done. That’s complicated contract calculus, especially when the Patriots have reason to wait for Brady to back down and play on their terms, per usual.

However, even if Brady reaches free agency on March 18, and the Patriots are stuck with the $13.5 million dead-money salary-cap tab from the voided years of his contract, that won’t close the door on his return. They’ll cap carry him twice if necessary.

This is Tom vs. Belichick’s Timeline. Belichick prizes the flexibility of going year to year with a franchise quarterback in his forties who is in uncharted territory in terms of longevity. Brady’s whole brand, his post-playing career purpose, is tied to being able to defy the NFL’s actuarial tables. He literally wrote a book on it.

Is anyone going to believe TB12 works if Brady’s own coach doesn’t? There’s the rub.

What complicates this scenario further is that both Belichick and Brady, uber-competitors that they are, remain resolute in their belief that they can win without the other. Both are somewhat intrigued by the challenge of finding out whether they’re justified in that belief. But they’re also both smart enough to realize that if winning really is their NFL raison d’etre, they’re better off staying together than breaking up.

Brady will likely try to leverage interest from other teams, although an ideal alternate landing spot remains murky. One AFC personnel director whose team figures to kick the tires on Brady said he expects there to be significant interest.

“I think at this point a lot of teams would have interest,” said the personnel man. “How could you not? Not just us, leaguewide.

“Anybody with any kind of question mark at QB would have to look at him — they would be crazy not to — even though he’s 42. He’s a better quarterback than most of the guys in the NFL.

“I’m not saying teams see him as a long-term solution. But as a guy for two or three years, and you bring in a young QB behind him to develop.

“You would think the Miami Dolphins would be interested in Brady, a team like the Titans, those are teams with obvious connections. It’s really a matter of does he want to start over in a new system with a team he’s not familiar with?

“Peyton [Manning] brought his own offense to Denver, and they said they would just adapt to him. That could happen, but it would take the right coach to do that.”

What teams, including the Patriots, have to determine is how much of Brady’s statistical regression this season was due to decline and how much was due to the paucity of pass-catchers and the feeble offense the Patriots provided him.

“The O-line was a big question mark all year,” said the AFC personnel evaluator. “Edelman is 33, you have no tight ends, you’ve got an undrafted rookie in Jakobi Meyers, you got another rookie in N’Keal Harry. What is he really throwing to? In my opinion, it’s a combination of both.

“But I definitely think the guy is capable of going out there and being a high-level QB, without a doubt. Most of the teams in the league would take this guy, not just because of who he is, but because of his current skill set.

“He can still play. He’s not one of these guys where the wheels fell off and he can’t play anymore. I wouldn’t go there at all. He did not have a lot to work with, I’ll be honest.”

Brady didn’t have a lot of options on the field in 2019. He should have options in free agency. But his preference, at least at the outset, is to return to the Patriots.

Both Brady and the dynasty could get an extension.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com.