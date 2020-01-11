Owner Jimmy Haslam and his search committee, guided by chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta , met with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for seven hours Friday. But the six-time Super Bowl winner returned to Boston without being offered a job that he’s been connected with three times.

After meeting with eight candidates over the past two weeks, Cleveland still hasn’t decided on a choice for its next coach. The uncertainty could carry through another NFL playoff weekend for a team that began this year with big expectations and fired Freddie Kitchens after a 6-10 season.

The interviews are over. The wait continues. The Browns are still coachless.

McDaniels was thought to be favored by Haslam, who has fired five coaches since buying the Browns in 2012. But at this point, there doesn’t seem to be any clear front-runner, and it’s possible the Browns could be waiting for Saturday’s playoff games to conclude before making their next move.

Two candidates, Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, went head to head in what could be perceived as a final, live audition for the Browns job. Two others, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, have playoff games this weekend.

The Browns are hiring a coach before finding a new general manager to replace John Dorsey, who left after refusing to accept a lesser role. The team is already starting that process to find a new executive.

Cleveland requested permission to interview Indianapolis assistant general manager Ed Dodds and Eagles vice president of football operations Andrew Berry for its GM vacancy, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The Browns could make other requests, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team is not publicly disclosing its plans.

Dodds, who has spent the past three seasons with the Colts, has history with Saleh. They worked together in Seattle from 2011-13 and won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks.

Berry previously worked with Cleveland as its vice president of player personnel after being with Indianapolis. He was essentially forced out by the Browns when Dorsey brought assistant general manager Eliot Wolf and vice president of player personnel Alonzo Highsmith in from Green Bay.

Haslam wants his new coach to have input in helping pick his next GM.

Stefanski was a finalist a year ago and the 37-year-old is considered one of the league’s rising coaching stars. So is Saleh, and the fiery 40-year-old reportedly blew away the Browns during his meeting with them last week.

Per NFL rules, the Browns can’t officially hire a coach until his current team’s season ends, so it could be that the Browns are just in a holding pattern. They can reach an agreement with a candidate, but a contract can’t be signed.

Haslam and his group also interviewed Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy was the first candidate to meet with the Browns, but he was hired by Dallas.

Lions add to staff

The Detroit Lions hired special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs, a week after firing special teams coordinator John Bonamego and five other members of Matt Patricia’s staff.

Coombs was the assistant special teams coach for the Cincinnati Bengals the previous seven years and was with the franchise for 10 seasons.

Patricia previously promoted assistant coaches Hank Fraley and Billy Yates to lead the team’s offensive line.

The Lions, who finished with three wins in 2019 and have the No. 3 pick in the draft, still have an opening for a defensive coordinator after Paul Pasqualoni left the team to be closer to his family in Connecticut.

Falcons hire ex-Alabama DC

Former Alabama defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi is joining the Atlanta Falcons’ staff. He will serve as defensive line and run game coordinator, focusing on defensive ends.

This past season, Lupoi was defensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns.

Before that, he spent 11 years at the college level, including five seasons on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama.

Lupoi was appointed co-defensive coordinator before the 2016 season and served as defensive coordinator in 2018.