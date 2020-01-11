■ Derrick Henry ran all over the Patriots, with 34 rushes for 182 yards and a touchdown, but Bill Belichick seemed OK with that. The Patriots’ game plan was clearly to let Henry run as much as he wanted, but to take speedy receiver A.J. Brown out of the game. Henry ran for a bunch of yards, but Brown was targeted once all game, finishing with one catch for 4 yards, and the Titans’ offense was held to 14 points.

But there are still a few loose ends to tie up from the Patriots’ loss to the Titans, the 2019 season, and the upcoming offseason. Let’s take a look:

The Patriots’ loss in the wild-card round last weekend brought a sudden and unexpected end to their season. And with their season over, everyone’s attention has turned to the only story that matters in Boston sports over the next two months: Tom Brady’s future.

“I definitely got doubled a lot of times, especially on third downs, with Devin McCourty [over the top]. And they matched me up with [Stephon] Gilmore,” Brown told me after the game. “It’s a sign of respect. Whatever we had to do to get the win — give Derrick the ball 1,000 times, that’s fine.”

Brown said he carries a chip on his shoulder about the Patriots, who brought him in for a pre-draft visit, but then selected N’Keal Harry in the first round. Brown badly wanted to have a big game against the Patriots but was happy with the win.

“I couldn’t come in and show what I wanted to do today, but we got the win, that’s the only thing that matters,” he said. “Not going to make it about me.”

■ Speaking of the Titans’ passing game, Ryan Tannehill only had 72 passing yards in the win, completing 8 of 15 throws. It was the fewest number of passing yards for a winning quarterback in a playoff game since the Ravens’ Joe Flacco threw for 34 yards against the Patriots in the wild-card round in January 2010. The games represent the last two times the Patriots have been eliminated in the wild-card round.

■ Brady and the Patriots’ offense weren’t the only ones to struggle last Saturday night. The analytics community did not like Belichick’s performance one bit.

Belichick had five fourth-and-short opportunities against the Titans, and opted to kick each time. He kicked a field goal on fourth and 3 from the Titans’ 18 in the first quarter, a field goal on fourth and goal from the Titans’ 3 in the second quarter, and punted on fourth and 1 from the Patriots’ 47 in the second quarter, fourth and 3 from the Titans’ 47 in the fourth quarter, and fourth and 4 from the Patriots’ 37 in the fourth quarter.

An analytics website called EdjSports said these five decisions decreased the Patriots’ chances of winning by 32.6 percent, marking the second-worst performance by any coach for the entire 2019 season (Chargers’ Anthony Lynn in a Week 8 loss to the Bears). The site’s metrics ranked Belichick as the third-best decision-making coach during the entire season, but he got overly conservative at the worst time.

“There will be much talk during the offseason about the future of the Patriots’ personnel, but Bill Belichick will also need to take a look in the mirror,” the author wrote.

Interestingly, the website says that the Titans’ decision to wind down the clock with multiple penalties late in the fourth quarter actually increased the Patriots’ chances of winning. The Patriots only needed a field goal to go ahead, and the Titans wouldn’t have had much time left on the clock to answer.

“The Titans were actually doing the Patriots a big favor and neither team knew it,” the website stated.

■ The Patriots finished the season with unusually mediocre stats on offense. They finished seventh in points per game (26.3), their lowest average with Brady since the 2006 season. And they finished 15th in total offense, their lowest ranking since 2003 (lower even than the 2008 season with Matt Cassel).

■ The Patriots had the best starting field position in the NFL (32.2-yard line). Yet they finished 17th in points per drive (1.93), and 21st in average drive length (29.9 yards).

■ But the Patriots’ defense finished with fantastic numbers, though we all know it’s largely because they played a historically weak schedule over the first half of the season. The Patriots allowed 14.1 points per game, the fewest in Belichick’s 20 years with the team. They finished No. 1 in the league in points allowed for the third time under Belichick (2003, 2016), and No. 1 in yards allowed for the first time.

■ The Patriots’ pass defense was fantastic. Opposing quarterbacks threw for 200.9 yards per game with 13 touchdowns, 25 interceptions, a 56.5 completion percentage, and a 62.8 passer rating, which was the lowest in the NFL since the 2009 Bills.

■ And the Patriots were historically stingy on third down, allowing conversions on 24.1 percent of opportunities, the lowest rate since third-down stats were kept starting in 1972. The previous low was 24.7 percent by the 1973 Rams.

■ The Patriots struggled at wide receiver all season, and Harry was one of the few rookie receivers not to make an immediate impact, prompting some criticism that the offensive system is too complicated for today’s NFL.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores apparently agrees. Per the Miami Herald, one of the big reasons Flores fired offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea after one season was because the system he brought down from the Patriots was too complicated for the Dolphins’ young personnel. Josh Rosen and his young receivers and running backs put in extra study time all season and still had trouble picking up the offense during the second half of the season.

New offensive coordinator Chan Gailey brings a simpler scheme, and also was one of the first to incorporate spread concepts at the NFL level, which are now commonplace. Gailey also previously coached quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick for five seasons with the Bills and Jets.

The Patriots have been running the same scheme for the last 20 years, but don’t be surprised if they scrap it once Brady moves on.

BRADY GAME PLAN

Multiple years is the way to go

Signing Tom Brady to a multi-year deal may actually make sense for the Patriots. Jim Davis/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

The biggest point of contention between Tom Brady and the Patriots isn’t necessarily money, but the commitment. Brady wants multiple years on his next contract, while the Patriots — assuming they even want Brady back — want to go year to year.

But it actually makes sense for the Patriots to give Brady a multiyear deal. They don’t have to actually commit two years to Brady, but the smart move for roster-building purposes would be to give Brady a two- or three-year deal.

Two reasons why:

■ It would be much better salary-cap management for the Patriots.

As I wrote last week, the Patriots and Brady have a deadline of March 17 at 4 p.m. — the date and time when his contract voids — to agree on a new deal because of salary-cap purposes. Brady already is going to take up $6.75 million of dead cap space next season, and that number becomes $13.5 million if his contract voids. If Brady doesn’t play next season, he still counts $13.5 million against the Patriots’ cap.

So if Brady signs a one-year, $20 million deal with the Patriots after March 17, his cap number would be $33.5 million, which would take up about 17 percent of the salary cap.

But a two-year deal with a large signing bonus and a low base salary would keep $6.75 million of cap dollars on the 2021 salary cap and give Brady a more reasonable number for 2020.

And the Patriots don’t have to actually commit two years to Brady. They could do another contract with voidable years to help squeeze him in under the cap in the present.

■ The salary cap is about to explode.

Giving Brady a multiyear deal wouldn’t necessarily solve the Patriots’ cap issues with Brady, just kick the problem down the road to 2021 or beyond. At some point, the Patriots will have to take a large dead money cap hit on Brady.

But dead cap money may not be much of an issue in 2021 or beyond. The NFL is set to negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement for the 2021 season (it may get agreed to this offseason), and new TV deals sometime before the 2022 season. According to a recent report from The Athletic, the TV networks may be paying up to 50 percent more than their current rates for the rights to the NFL, which has become the only reliable ratings-earner in all of television.

A new CBA and new TV deals should add billions — plural — to the NFL’s bottom line, which would result in an abundance of new salary-cap money. And Brady’s dead cap money hit wouldn’t sting so badly.

So if the Patriots are smart — and they usually are — they would give Brady another multiyear deal, with a big signing bonus and small base salaries, and push as much dead money as they can into 2021 or 2022, when the salary cap should be much larger.

ETC.

Busy week for coaching carousel

The Cowboys introduced Mike McCarthy as their new head coach on Wednesday. Brandon Wade/AP/FR168019 AP via AP

A few notes from this past week’s spin around the coaching carousel:

■ The NFL has averaged about seven head coaching vacancies each year over the past decade-plus, but the constant churning finally caught up to the league. There just weren’t many “wow” candidates this year, and the two solid candidates, Ron Rivera and Mike McCarthy, were gobbled up quickly by the Redskins and Cowboys. The Jaguars and Falcons threw everyone for a loop by keeping Doug Marrone and Dan Quinn, leaving just five vacancies.

■ New Panthers coach Matt Rhule, who went 1-11 at Baylor in 2017 and 11-3 in 2019, is a New York City native who badly wanted the Giants job. But the Panthers interviewed him first, and owner David Tepper made Rhule an offer he couldn’t refuse: a seven-year deal with $62 million guaranteed and worth up to $70 million, per reports.

Only six players currently have more than $62 million fully guaranteed on their contracts: Matt Ryan ($94.5 million), Kirk Cousins ($84 million), Aaron Rodgers ($78.7 million), Russell Wilson ($70 million), Carson Wentz ($66.5 million), and Julio Jones ($64 million).

■ The latest trend in the NFL: hiring coaches a year or two before they’re probably ready. Frank Reich thought he would need one more year of grooming before getting head coaching opportunities in 2018, but when the Colts’ gig came open, they took a chance on him. Zac Taylor wasn’t viewed as being ready for a top job, but the Bengals tabbed him last year with the hopes that he will grow into the role. Brian Flores and Mike Vrabel had one year of coordinator experience before getting top jobs the last couple of years. And Joe Judge was thought to be a few years away from being ready for a head coaching job, but the Giants took a chance on him.

■ Really interesting to see Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy not get a head coaching job after Chiefs coach Andy Reid and owner Clark Hunt publicly lobbied on Bieniemy’s behalf on several occasions. There we were in the middle of the visitors’ locker room at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 8, just minutes after the Chiefs had earned a 23-16 victory over the Patriots, and Hunt was openly campaigning for Bieniemy to get a head coaching gig. That was definitely a first for me.

The position of Chiefs offensive coordinator under Reid already has produced two head coaches — the Eagles’ Doug Pederson and the Bears’ Matt Nagy. But Bieniemy, unlike the other two, isn’t a quarterback by trade (he was a running back for nine NFL seasons). And though he is an offensive coordinator, Bieniemy doesn’t call the plays.

NFL owners are usually looking for play-callers and quarterback gurus, which doesn’t help Bieniemy.

■ Another hiring cycle, another year in which minority candidates got overlooked. Rivera was the only minority head coach hired, while Bieniemy and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh were passed over, and coaches such as Jim Caldwell, Marvin Lewis, Raheem Morris, and Leslie Frazier did not get serious interviews.

The NFL now has just four minority head coaches — Mike Tomlin, Anthony Lynn, Flores, and Rivera — and just one minority general manager, Chris Grier.

It is clear that NFL owners view the Rooney Rule as little more than a box to be checked off in the hiring process.

Extra points

The Patriots aren’t the only team with a conundrum at quarterback this offseason. All three Saints quarterbacks will be free agents come March — Drew Brees and Teddy Bridgewater will be unrestricted, while Taysom Hill will be restricted. Do the Saints bring back Brees, their franchise hero, for another run, and risk losing either or both of the two youngsters? Or do they gently ask Brees to retire and bring back Bridgewater and Hill, two players who will definitely have interest on the open market. At minimum, the Saints need to place a first-round tender on Hill. And if I were making the decisions, I’d roll with Bridgewater next season . . . One of the best comeback stories in the NFL is agent Leigh Steinberg, who was a top agent in the 1980s and ’90s before bottoming out with well-known battles with alcoholism and bankruptcy. But Steinberg has been back in the game for the past few years, and is landing major clients again. Steinberg and his partner, Chris Cabott, landed two of the top prospects in the 2020 draft: Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy. Steinberg also represents Patrick Mahomes . . . Thanks to a midseason trade from Denver to San Francisco, receiver Emmanuel Sanders became just the eighth player in NFL history to play 17 regular-season games. Sanders was subjected to an additional game of injury risk but didn’t get paid extra, since players get paid on their bye weeks . . . Sunday’s Houston-Kansas City game will be the third divisional round game ever to feature two quarterbacks under 25 (Deshaun Watson and Mahomes). The other two: Minnesota-New Orleans in the 2000 season (Daunte Culpepper vs. Aaron Brooks), and Miami-Cleveland in the 1985 season (Dan Marino vs. Bernie Kosar) . . . Oliver Luck to ESPN Radio’s Dan LeBatard on his son, Andrew Luck: “I didn’t notice any hankering from him to get back on the field.” Don’t hold your breath for a comeback.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin. Material from interviews, wire services, other beat writers, and league and team sources was used in this report.