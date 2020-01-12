NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday that the Browns have hired Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, snubbing New England’s offensive coordinator. The Browns opening was the only head coaching vacancy left in the NFL.

Josh McDaniels’s last opportunity for a head coaching position this year has slipped past him.

Josh McDaniels talked with N’Keal Harry during the Patriots’ game against the Texans on Dec. 1. McDaniels was not named Browns head coach on Sunday.

McDaniels, an Ohio native, was the last candidate to interview for the opening. He met with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and team officials for seven hours on Friday.

Stefanski and the Vikings went 11-7 and lost to the 49ers, 27-10, on Saturday in the NFC Divisional round. Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, and Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll were also considered by the Browns. The Globe’s Ben Volin reported Friday that Stefanski, McDaniels, and Daboll were the three finalists.

