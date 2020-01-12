The New York Post reported Judge will also consider Aaron Glenn for the defensive coordinator position. Glenn, 47, was the Saints’ defensive backs coach in 2019.

Graham, 40, ran the Dolphins’ defense in 2019 for first-year head coach Brian Flores, who is another former Belichick assistant. The Dolphins are expected to grant permission for Graham to speak with the Giants.

The Giants and new head coach Joe Judge have requested permission to interview Dolphins defensive coordinator Patrick Graham , according to multiple media reports. Graham was the defensive line coach for the Giants in 2016 and 2017. Judge has a working relationship with Graham, as the two served on Bill Belichick’s staff with the Patriots for four years.

Broncos fire OC Scangarello

The Denver Broncos are looking for their fifth offensive coordinator in five seasons after Vic Fangio changed his mind about keeping his coaching staff intact and fired Rich Scangarello. Scangarello, a disciple of San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, struggled in his first gig calling offensive plays in the NFL as the Broncos (7-9) regressed in almost every offensive category in 2019. In his season-ending news conference, Fangio said he didn’t plan to make any changes to his coaching staff. But he changed his mind after reviewing Denver’s dismal offense that averaged just 17.6 points. ‘‘After a lot of consideration and discussion after the season, I determined that a change at offensive coordinator ultimately would be best for our team,’’ Fangio said in a team statement. ‘‘We need to do everything we can to get better — in all areas — as we start working toward next year.” . . . Saints coach Sean Payton said he expects veteran quarterback Drew Brees to return next season. The NFL’s career leader in touchdown passes and passing yards, Brees turns 41 on Wednesday. He led the NFL with a 74.3 completion percentage this past season and had 2,979 yards and 27 touchdown passes in 11 games (he missed five games with a thumb injury).

Ravens, Jackson seek answers

All-Pro quarterback Lamar Jackson put up some gaudy numbers on Saturday night against Tennessee — running for 143 yards and amassing 365 yards through the air — but Jackson also threw two interceptions, lost a fumble and failed twice on fourth-and-1 carries, leading Baltimore to just one touchdown in a 28-12 upset loss.

And that is why the top-seeded Ravens are done for the season, much sooner than expected. Baltimore’s 12-game winning streak, home-field advantage, and status as the top seed in the AFC proved completely irrelevant.

“We just beat ourselves. I had a lot of mistakes on my behalf,’’ Jackson said. “Three turnovers. That shouldn’t happen.’’

Coming off a three-week break and looking appropriately rusty in doing so, an error-prone Jackson didn’t get the Ravens into the end zone until the fourth quarter. That’s exactly what happened a year ago, when Baltimore scored two late touchdowns in its playoff opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Ravens were 8 for 8 on fourth-and-1 situations this year. Jackson went 0 for 2 in this one, getting stuffed at the line of scrimmage on each occasion. Both times, the Titans went the other way for touchdowns.

“I hate losing. I really do,’’ Jackson said. “We’ve just go to try hard next time around and convert it.’’

Jackson is 19-3 as as starter during the regular season and 0-2 in the playoffs. Now he’s got to live with that for a year.

“I know how he’s going to respond,’’ coach John Harbaugh said. “He’s going to respond by being extremely motivated and determined to improve as a football player. The strides he made between last year and this year are pretty indicative of that.’’