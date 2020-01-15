Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore was named the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year by the Professional Football Writers of America, it was announced Wednesday.

Gilmore tied for the league lead with six interceptions and topped the NFL with 20 passes defensed. He started all 16 games, and had a pair of touchdowns — a 54-yarder against Miami and a 64-yard return against Cincinnati.

The 29-year-old Gilmore is the first Patriot to win the award.