Because it’s never too early to start looking ahead, the odds for Super Bowl LV — set for 2021 in Tampa — were released, and the Patriots are 12-1 odds to win it all, according to BetOnline.

Even though there are plenty of questions between now and then, New England is fourth on the list, with Kansas City (7-1), Baltimore (8-1), and San Francisco (8-1) as the top three teams. Some other notables include New Orleans (14-1), Pittsburgh (16-1), Seattle (20-1), Buffalo (40-1), and Tennessee (50-1).

The Patriots, Seahawks, Packers and Titans all appear to be the safest bets — in particular, Tennessee, which is headed for the AFC title game this weekend. In that case, the oddsmakers might not be crazy about the Titans’ chances of replicating the sort of postseason magic they’ve managed to manufacture this year.