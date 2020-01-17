1. Titans. If you can get past what happened on wild-card weekend – and I know some people might have a problem with it --this is really a no-brainer. These guys are fundamentally Foxborough South. The GM (Jon Robinson) and head coach (Mike Vrabel), both cut their teeth with the Patriots. Defensive coordinator Dean Pees and inside linebackers coach Tyrone McKenzie have connections to New England, having coached and played with the Patriots, respectively. And there are a few former New England players on the roster, namely Logan Ryan , a veteran who was an excellent complementary player with the Patriots from 2013-2016. (Ex-Patriots cornerback and former Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler is on IR, for what its worth.) Toss in the fact that if Tennessee wins, New England fans could take some small comfort in the fact that they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champions, and this one is easy.

The Patriots won’t participate in the AFC title game for the first time since 2010. So if you’re a New England fan, is there a team worth getting invested in moving forward? In descending order, here’s a look at the rootability factor – viewed through a Patriots’ prism – when it comes to the rest of the NFL postseason.

2. Niners. There’s still a sense of what-might-have-been when it comes to watching Jimmy Garoppolo play. But now that he’s with San Francisco, his success the rest of the way this year could provide some small comfort for New England fans looking for a team to root for. A few others reasons the Niners might be an attractive alternative this postseason for New England fans: Old pal Wes Welker is in his first season as San Francisco’s wide receiver coach. (Could he be a possibility to replace Joe Judge as the Patriots’ wide receivers coach in 2020?) Depending on who you believe, Richard Sherman might have been in play for the Patriots when it came to his last round of free agency. And one last bonus? Rooting for the Niners helps preserve some of New England’s history: if Green Bay wins the NFC title game and Super Bowl LIV, the Packers would equal the NFL record for the most postseason wins -- 37, set by the Patriots.

Aaron Rodgers hopes to win a second Super Bowl with the Packers. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

3. Packers. When Aaron Rodgers met Tom Brady in a Sunday night game a few years ago, it was billed as a showdown that would decide the best No. 12 ever, which riled up a few Patriots fans and left some cold to Rodgers and his achievements. (I’m still lamenting the fact that we haven’t gotten a Brady-Rodgers Super Bowl showdown.) Regardless of how things stand these days, Green Bay is still probably a distant second to San Francisco in the eyes of New England fans because of Garoppolo. Other than that, there’s not much that ties the Patriots to the Packers: Green Bay doesn’t have any former Patriots on its current roster or coaching staff. Frankly, the biggest attraction for New England fans here might be the fact that rooting for the Packers is still more palatable than the last team on our list.

4. Chiefs. Easily the fourth-place team for a number of reasons, including the fact Kansas City and New England have developed a healthy distaste for each other the last few years. (Not to mention the fact that the Patriots had the Chiefs on the ropes at Gillette in the regular season, but couldn’t finish them off.) For the most part, when it comes to the Chiefs, any sort of rooting interest for New Englanders lies on the coaching staff: Brendan Daly held multiple positions on the New England coaching staff for several seasons, and was thought to be on a short list of candidates for the defensive coordinator job in New England after Brian Flores left. But he departed for Kansas City last offseason, and is now the Chiefs’ run-game coordinator/defensive line coach. In addition, quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka was a member of New England’s roster in the offseason between 2012 and 2013 before he was release in favor of Tim Tebow. And Bill Belichick is still very much a fan of Andy Reid, and has said as much on several occasions in recent years. That being said, the idea of the Chiefs winning it all – or even just beating Vrabel and the Titans – is a hard sell around New England.

