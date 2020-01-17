Jason McCourty started the first 10 games of the season for New England and then played only nine snaps over the course of the team’s final seven games. He was inactive for five of those games, including the wild card loss to the Titans, and could barely play in the games when he was active.

Cornerback Jason McCourty revealed on the latest episode of the “Double Coverage” podcast he hosts with his brother, Devin, that he is recovering from surgery done to repair the groin injury he dealt with for the second half of this past season.

The 32-year-old has one year remaining on his Patriots contract and will have a $5.55 million salary cap hit in 2020. Devin is set to hit free agency this march and has said he “definitely” plans on playing next season.

McCourty isn’t the only one putting in some recovery time. Tight end Ben Watson put up an Instagram post on Friday that said he tore his Achilles this season. He also thanked Tom Brady’s TB12 center for helping him play through it.

“Tore my ‘good’ Achilles this season,” Watson wrote, “but [TB12 trainer Joseph Koudelka] kept me on the field! A million thanks!”

It’s not clear if Watson was referring to a full or partial tear. He was never on the injury report this season and played in each of the Patriots’ final 11 games, averaging 44.9 offensive snaps. Watson began the year by serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policies on performance-enhancing substances during the offseason.

Watson’s one-year contract expires in March, and he has indicated he will retire.

“I probably won’t be playing at all,” he told reporters after the Patriots’ season ended.

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NoraPrinciotti.