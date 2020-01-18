Only the St. Louis Rams have done it, going from 4-12 in 1998 to Super Bowl champs one year later thanks in part to an injury to Trent Green that cleared the way for Kurt Warner to take over at quarterback.

With a victory in the NFC Championship game at home on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, the Niners will become the second team in NFL history to make the Super Bowl a year after losing at least 12 games.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers are one win away from accomplishing a turnaround that’s been done only once before in the Super Bowl era.

Advertisement

The 49ers (14-3) also can credit an injury to their quarterback for part of their turnaround; the team went only 4-12 last season after Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 3.

The silver lining to that injury was the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, which led to the addition of defensive end Nick Bosa, who helped transform the defense into one of the league’s best.

‘‘Things have a way of working out,’’ Garoppolo said. ‘‘I always told myself it was a blessing in disguise, the ACL and everything, and yeah, we got Bosa out of it. That’s a pretty good trade-off, I guess. Things have a way of working out, I guess. This ride is crazy. You’ve just got to roll with the punches.’’

The Packers (14-3) have also had an impressive turnaround after slumping to a 6-9-1 record last season that led to the firing of longtime coach Mike McCarthy.

Matt LaFleur came in and tinkered with the offense, and general manager Brian Gutekunst brought in key additions such as pass-rushing duo Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith, who combined for 25½ sacks on the season.

Advertisement

There have also been some lower-profile pickups such as Tyler Ervin, Jared Veldheer, and Marcedes Lewis that have helped.

‘‘I think he’s done a great job. I think he deserves a lot of credit, him and his staff,’’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers said of Gutekunst.

‘‘There’s been a lot of great pickups, but I think I said this at my locker a few weeks ago, the big-name ones have been fantastic, but it’s kind of the other ones that have been the glue pieces, I feel like.’’

The teams played earlier this season in Week 12 in what turned out to be a lopsided game. Rodgers lost a fumble on Green Bay’s first possession, setting up a 2-yard TD drive that gave San Francisco the lead.

The Niners then broke it open with long TD passes to Deebo Samuel late in the second quarter and George Kittle in the third quarter for a 37-8 win.