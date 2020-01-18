It’s hard enough to find players who can effectively fit one of those job descriptions at the NFL level, never mind that rare Halley’s Comet hybrid.

Finding a guy with the brawn to block the big bullies on the line as well as quicker players in space, while also possessing the athleticism and grace to gain large chunks of yards as a receiver is no easy feat.

It is the rarest of offensive breeds: the dual-threat tight end.

The Patriots had one of those stars in Rob Gronkowski, who collected more than 9,000 receiving yards and 91 receiving touchdowns in nine seasons — playoffs included.

Advertisement

When the goofy galoot retired after the 2018 season it left a 6-foot-6-inch, 265-pound hole that the New England offense could never adequately fill in 2019.

A beat-up Gronkowski had 682 yards in his final season, which was 264 yards more than the club received from its trio of Ben Watson, Matt LaCosse, and Ryan Izzo this season.

New England’s offense has traditionally relied heavily on horizontal routes (where many tight ends thrive) largely because Tom Brady can get the ball out so quickly.

Even if Brady isn’t the one pulling the trigger next season, Josh McDaniels still will employ a lot of quick hits to get his new triggerman comfortable. A tight end with reliable hands, one who can thrive in the red zone and down the seam, would help.

The bad news for the Patriots is that Gronkowski won’t be riding in for the rescue, though he’ll surely provide a season of teasing. The good news is there are options to help reinforce and replenish (you can’t just replace a player of Gronkowski’s skill) the position for 2020.

Having a complementary combination of players with varied skill sets is an option. A player who specializes in blocking to help open roads in the running game (even if he’s just a marginal receiving threat) joining with a player with the size and speed to create mismatches in the passing game (even if he’s just an adequate blocker) can work.

Advertisement

A possible avenue for the Patriots would be to pursue a big-name free agent (Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper, and Eric Ebron are the headliners) who could make an immediate impact while also drafting a player (Brycen Hopkins, Jared Pinkney, or Albert Okwuegbunam, should be available) that could serve as an apprentice.

Here’s a closer look at some of the options that could be on New England’s table:

■ Hunter Henry — The 6-5, 250-pounder is the most complete tight end available on the open market and he’ll be in high demand. He has the size and skills to create mismatches at the end of the line, in the slot, and outside the numbers.

Henry, 25, is coming off his most productive season for the Chargers since coming out of Arkansas in 2016 with 55 catches for 652 yards and five touchdowns.

He also is a very good run blocker, who uses good leverage and good pad level to occupy defenders. The bugaboo with Henry has been health; he’s suffered several knee injuries, including a torn ACL two years ago.

■ Austin Hooper — Maybe the best hands of the bunch, Hooper has 70-plus catches in each of the last two seasons in a Falcons offense that has had its share of prolific pass catchers — he’s rarely option No. 1.

Advertisement

Hooper (6-4, 254 pounds) is a fluid athlete with sneaky speed to find open spaces and who thrives underneath, which would bode well in New England.

Hooper, 25, is a solid but not stunning in-line blocker, who is better suited to chipping defenders than mauling them.

■ Eric Ebron — Another athletic tight end, the 6-4, 254-pounder’s production dropped dramatically with the Colts in 2019 (31 catches, 375 yards, 3 TDs) after setting career highs in every category in 2018 (66/750/13) due in large part to Andrew Luck’s retirement.

He is at his best when releasing quickly and getting into the middle of the field — he could be the legitimate seam threat missing from the Patriots’ attack in 2019.

Ebron, 26, is not a devastating run blocker, but he has the hand punch and lateral quickness to momentarily fend guys off at the point of attack.

■ Brycen Hopkins — This 6-5, 245-pound Purdue standout caught 61 passes for 830 yards and 7 TDs. Hopkins is a receiver first and foremost — his routes are crisp — but he held up well as a blocker in the rugged Big Ten.

With some added muscle and polish, Hopkins could blossom into a reliable and responsible player.

■ Jared Pinkney — A Vanderbilt product, the 6-4, 260-pound widebody is a competitive player who will win 50-50 balls nearly 100 percent of the time. His production fell (from 50 catches in 2018 to 20 in 2019) as the Commodores’ passing attack struggled mightily.

Advertisement

Pinkney was an above-average blocker in the SEC, where he consistently squared off against guys who will be playing on Sundays.

■ Albert Okwuegbunam — Another grizzled SEC veteran, this 6-5, 255-pound Missouri product is a nice blocker and seasoned contested catcher.

In the traditions of Gronkowski and Michael Hoomanawanui, Okwuegbunam could be the next Patriots tight end who’s both a handful and a mouthful.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.