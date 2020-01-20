The Chiefs will make their first appearance in the Super Bowl in 50 years after knocking off the pesky Titans, 35-24, in the AFC Championship game. And the 49ers will look to join the Patriots and Steelers as the only teams with six Lombardi Trophies after steamrolling the Packers, 37-20, in the NFC Championship game.

The stage is set for Super Bowl LIV in Miami. The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2.

You could have made a lot of money picking a Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl in August. The Chiefs were certainly a top contender after losing last year in the AFC Championship, but the Patriots were still the prohibitive AFC favorites. And even the most faithful of 49ers fans couldn’t have expected a trip to the Super Bowl just one year after Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL and the Niners finished 4-12.

But there is nothing fluky about this matchup. The Chiefs were the No. 2 seed in the AFC, and the 49ers the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Each team has arguably the NFL’s best unit on one side of the ball — the Chiefs offense under phenom Patrick Mahomes is nearly unstoppable, and the 49ers defense with four first-round picks up front is downright dominant.

The Chiefs opened as 1-point betting favorites, which is appropriate. These are two excellent teams, and Super Bowl LIV should be a great night of football.

Let’s take a look at the biggest takeaways from conference championship weekend and a few top story lines for the Super Bowl:

■ We could call it the “Somebody’s Gotta Win Bowl,” featuring two head coaches known more for gut-punch losses than big wins.

The Chiefs and coach Andy Reid are long overdue for a title. The Chiefs will be making their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1969 season, when they defeated the Vikings in Super Bowl IV. Reid has 207 regular-season wins, seventh in NFL history and the most of any coach who has never won a championship.

Reid, known by many as a playoff choker (14-14 career record), improved to 2-5 all-time in conference championship games Sunday. He now looks to avenge his only other trip to the Super Bowl, a 24-21 loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX.

■ On the other sideline, the 49ers haven’t won a Super Bowl in 25 years, since defeating the Chargers in the 1994 season, and have made just one other appearance since then (seven years ago against the Ravens). Coach Kyle Shanahan hasn’t suffered nearly as long as Reid has; Shanahan is only 40 years old, and is in just his third season as a head coach. But he probably has spent many nights in a cold sweat over the last three years, wondering what could have been in Super Bowl LI.

As the Falcons offensive coordinator, Shanahan played a large role in his team blowing a 28-3 lead to the Patriots. Had Shanahan called just three runs late in the fourth quarter, the Falcons probably would have closed out the win. But Shanahan dialed up a pass, the Patriots sacked the Falcons out of field goal range, and you know the rest.

Either Reid or Shanahan will hoist a Lombardi Trophy above his head and forever change his legacy.

■ The 49ers have barely needed Garoppolo in their two playoff games. He threw for 131 yards in their 27-10 win over the Vikings, then threw just eight passes, completing six, for 77 yards in the 37-20 win over the Packers.

That’s mostly because the 49ers have a dominant run game. The Niners, the NFL’s No. 2-rushing team this season, ran for 186 yards in the win over the Vikings, then 285 against the Packers. Journeyman running back Raheem Mostert was unstoppable Sunday, rushing 29 times for 220 yards and four touchdowns, compiling the second-most rushing yards in NFL playoff history (Eric Dickerson had 248 in 1986). The Niners became the fifth team in NFL history to win a playoff game with six or fewer completions.

■ The Niners also haven’t needed Garoppolo because they have a nasty defense. They raced out to a 27-0 halftime lead against the Packers, holding Aaron Rodgers to 65 passing yards in the first half. The 49ers sacked Rodgers three times and, more impressively, intercepted him twice, which represented half the number of picks he had thrown all season.

■ Garoppolo probably will need to get his arm loose for the Super Bowl, though, because the Chiefs are definitely going to score some points. They have scored 51 and 35 points in consecutive playoff games — the second-most points in a two-game playoff stretch in NFL history (the 1990 Bills scored 95). Mahomes threw eight touchdown passes and no interceptions in the two wins, and helped erase two deficits — 24-0 to the Texans and 10-0 to the Titans.

The Chiefs were able to overcome slow starts in those games, but the 49ers are a more complete opponent, and if the Chiefs get in an early hole again, they may not be able to dig out of it.

■ Mahomes isn’t known as a scrambling quarterback, but he is certainly athletic and quick enough to be a weapon with his feet, as he rushed for exactly 53 yards in each of the two playoff wins. Take out the two kneel-downs against Tennessee, and Mahomes rushed six times for 56 yards in the win, with four first downs and a highlight-reel 27-yard touchdown run.

The Titans tried to spy Mahomes, but it didn’t really work, since the spy also has to account for Mahomes’s tremendous passing ability. 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh has to find a way to contain Mahomes in the pocket without giving up too much on the back end.

■ The Chiefs defense has quietly become excellent under first-year coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and led by free agent signee Tyrann Mathieu. The Chiefs had a slow start to the season after switching to a 4-3 scheme in the offseason, and their final numbers are good but not great: seventh in points allowed, 17th in total defense, and 26th against the run.

But the Chiefs have been outstanding since their Week 12 bye. In the final five games of the regular season, the Chiefs were No. 1 in the NFL in points allowed (10.4 per game). They held the Texans to 7 points in the final 40-plus minutes of their first playoff game, and held the Titans to just 7 points (in garbage time) over the final 36 minutes of Sunday’s win.

■ Most impressively, the Chiefs were able to take Derrick Henry out of the game and put the ball in Ryan Tannehill’s hands, even as the Titans built a 17-7 lead in the second quarter. But Henry ran just 19 times for 69 yards (3.6 average), while Tannehill was 21 of 31 for 209 yards. The Titans were 1-3 this year when Tannehill had at least 30 pass attempts.

■ There was no shame in this loss for the Titans, who squeaked into the playoffs at 9-7, then knocked off the Patriots and Ravens, both on the road. The Titans just ran into a buzzsaw in Kansas City, and simply didn’t have enough firepower to play from behind.

But second-year coach Mike Vrabel pushed all the right buttons this year, between benching Marcus Mariota for Tannehill in Week 7, to not letting his team be scared of road playoff games in New England and Baltimore, to the bevy of trick plays he called at just the right time, such as Henry’s jump-pass touchdown against the Ravens, or the tackle-eligible touchdown catch against the Chiefs.

And Tannehill was the NFL’s biggest surprise of the season, compiling historically great passing numbers and leading the Titans to the AFC Championship game, which even Tannehill himself probably wouldn’t have predicted back in August.

This was a tough loss for the Titans, but they acquitted themselves quite well this year, and Vrabel and Tannehill probably made themselves millions of dollars in future earnings this postseason.

■ As for the Packers, good riddance. Aaron Rodgers became a game manager under new coach Matt LaFleur, and their offense, which finished 15th in points, was boring. They had a few nice wins this year — over the Mahomes-less Chiefs, the Vikings in Week 16, and the Seahawks in the playoffs — but there was a massive chasm in talent between the No. 1 seeded 49ers and No. 2 seeded Packers. The Saints or Seahawks would have given the Niners a better game.

Ex-Patriots in the Super Bowl

■ 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo: This “game manager” finished this season third in the NFL in yards per attempt (8.4), fifth in completion percentage (69.1), second in explosive throws (38 completions of at least 25 yards), and eighth in passer rating (102.0).

■ 49ers WR Jordan Matthews: Spent part of the 2018 offseason with the Patriots, but was released early in training camp when he couldn’t stay healthy. Signed with the Niners this year on Dec. 11, but has been active for only one game and hasn’t made a catch.

■ Chiefs DT Mike Pennel: The 330-pounder signed with the Patriots last March, was cut near the end of training camp, and joined the Chiefs in mid-October, finishing with one sack and 30 tackles in 10 games.

■ 49ers WR coach Wes Welker: One of the few Patriots greats to leave Foxborough without a ring. Now he’ll get his chance to win one as a first-year receivers coach for the Niners, and to atone for that drop in Super Bowl XLVI.

■ Chiefs DL coach Brendan Daly: Took this job last offseason after spending the previous five seasons in a similar role with the Patriots. Will be the only person in Miami participating in the Super Bowl for a fourth consecutive season.

■ 49ers GM John Lynch: Signed with the Patriots in 2008 after 15 years with the Bucs and Broncos, but was released at the end of training camp and retired. Has the 49ers in the Super Bowl in his third year as general manager.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin