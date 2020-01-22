An arrest warrant with a charge of burglary with battery was issued for Antonio Brown Wednesday night, according to multiple reports.
Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 was first with the news.
On Tuesday, Brown was involved in a police investigation into an incident of alleged battery. According to reports, there was an incident at Brown’s home involving the driver of a moving truck — Brown apparently refused to pay, and allegedly threw a rock at the truck as the driver departed.
Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver with the Steelers, was dealt to the Raiders last offseason. He was released at his own request. He had a brief stopover with the Patriots before New England released him in the wake of new charges that included sexual assault.
Advertisement
Follow Christopher Price @cpriceglobe.