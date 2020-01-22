Manning started just four games in 2019 after spending most of his first 15 years in the league as Big Blue’s starting quarterback. The 39-year-old QB was benched in Week 3 in favor of first-round rookie signal-caller Daniel Jones, who started New York’s next 10 games. Ahead of Week 14, however, Jones suffered a sprained ankle, opening the door for Manning, who was halfway out the door, to start at least one more game. The Giants legend started two.

After losing in Philadelphia on “Monday Night Football,” Manning returned to East Rutherford for a proper sendoff in Week 15, leading the Giants to a 38-20 victory over the visiting Dolphins, breaking New York’s nine-game losing streak and leaving the Meadowlands to a standing ovation and chants of his name. It was his final start in a Giants uniform, or any uniform for that matter.