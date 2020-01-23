Antonio Brown turned himself in to police Thursday night after they issued a warrant for his arrest earlier this week, according to multiple reports.

Brown was reportedly involved in an incident earlier in the week involving the driver of a moving truck; Brown refused to pay, and allegedly threw a rock at the truck as the driver departed.

In a 911 call obtained Thursday by TMZ Sports, the driver said Brown initially refused to pay a $4,000 drop-off fee for a package (which he later paid). He also said Brown appeared intoxicated.