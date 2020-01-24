“From the very first moment I did it my way,” said the low-key Manning, who followed in steps of Archie , his father, and Peyton , his brother, as NFL quarterbacks. “I could not be someone other than who I am. Undoubtedly, I would have made the fans, the media, even the front office more comfortable being a rah-rah guy.

In a roughly seven-minute speech touched with a little humor and almost no emotion, the 39-year-old Manning officially ended his career Friday at a packed news conference surrounded by his family, friends and former teammates and coaches and the two Super Bowls he delivered to the storied franchise.

Eli Manning ended his 16-year NFL career on his own terms. He was classy, well-prepared and walked away as a New York Giant.

“But that’s not me,’’ Manning said. “Ultimately I choose to believe that my teammates and the fans learned to appreciate that. What they got was pure unadulterated Eli.’’

The one person who was emotional was Giants co-owner John Mara, who said Manning would be inducted into the team’s ring of honor at MetLife Stadium next season and that the quarterback’s No. 10 jersey was being retired.

Mara’s eyes welled, recalling the final game of Manning’s rookie season in 2004. The kid from Ole Miss by way of New Orleans rallied the Giants to a win over Dallas. It was the last game the late co-owner Wellington Mara watched.

“I can remember walking to the locker room with him afterward and him saying to me, ‘‘I think we found our guy.’’ And how right he was,’’ John Mara said of his father.

The holder of almost every Giants’ passing record, Manning said he had no immediate plans. He acknowledged he would miss the time with teammates, the game preparation, the fans and the beers in the back of the bus after wins. He plans to spend time with his family and friends reliving the positive memories, ignoring the bad times, enjoying himself and being an assistant coach on his daughter’s third-grade basketball team. A job with the Giants is a possibility, he said.

“For most of my life, people have called me easy. Believe me, this is nothing easy about today,’’ said Manning, who has been the face of the organization with his play on the field and his charity work off it. “Wellington Mara always said, ‘‘Once a Giant, Always a Giant.’’ For me, it’s ‘Only a Giant.’ ”

Manning was No. 1 overall pick by the Chargers in 2004 but he was traded to the Giants on draft day. He became the Giants’ quarterback after nine games and started the next 222 games overall in a streak that ended in December 2017.

Manning led the Giants to titles after the 2007 and ‘11 seasons, beating the Patriots both times.

His first and the team’s third Lombardi Trophy was over the then-undefeated Patriots. It was highlighted by the David Tyree helmet catch and the game-winning touchdown pass to Plaxico Burress.

His second title game featured a late game-winning, 88-yard drive ignited by a 38-yard-pass to Mario Manningham right in front of the Patriots’ sideline.

It was classic Manning, not being bothered by the pressure of the moment.

“How good was he today?” said Tom Coughlin, who was the head coach of Manning’s two Super Bowl teams. “He was composed for the most part and refused to get too sentimental about things we all talk about.'’

Coughlin will always remember the Manning he saw on a daily basis.

“You just knew the quality of the man,’’ Coughlin said. “There he is sitting right in front of you every day, the start of every day was always a meeting. You knew you were going to get his best and it was going to be a focused best.”

Manning wasn’t a saint. He was prankster in the locker room, changing the languages on teammates’ cell phones or putting colored dyes in their socks. He once smeared petroleum jelly on center Shaun O'Hara’s car after a disagreement.

It was all part of the game, although the last eight years were tough, with the Giants making the playoffs once.

His final season ended with him being replaced by rookie Daniel Jones as the starting quarterback after two games. He did have a final hurrah, starting and winning a game over the Dolphins after Jones was hurt in December.

“That was my farewell and a moment I will cherish forever,’’ said Manning.

So will Jones, who is the future quarterback after being taken sixth overall in last year’s draft. He learned from Eli all season, when times were good and when times were bad.

“More than anything you learned how he did it,’’ Jones said. “You watched how he interacted with people, how he works himself. There is no better way to learn from than to see it in action and done every day at a consistently highest level in terms of leadership and being a good teammate.”

Manning’s popularity was evident by seeing those who came to his final show. Besides his family, his parents, Archie and Olivia, and Coughlin, college coach David Cutliffe was there along with former Giants Phil Simms, Harry Carson, Rich Seubert, Tyree, Burress, Hakeem Nicks, Jeff Feagles, David Diehl, Sterling Shepard, Zak DeOssie, Evan Engram, Brandon Jacobs, long-time trainer Ronnie Barnes, Mark Herzlich, Amani Toomer and several assistant coaches.

“I knew 100% I'm not going to regret this,’’ Manning said. “When I make a decision, I commit to it and make it the right decision. This is it and this is the right one. It’s an honor to have played here 16 years and to have only played here.’’

Brown released from jail

NFL free agent Antonio Brown was released on bail Friday after a night in a Florida jail, where he turned himself in to face charges that he and his trainer attacked the driver of a moving truck that carried some of his possessions from California.

Broward County Judge Corey Amanda Cawthon set a $110,000 bond and imposed conditions including surrendering his passport, wearing a GPS monitor, possessing no weapons or ammunition, and agreeing to a mental health evaluation and random drug testing.

Brown was released a few hours after the hearing, his lawyer said.

Brown, 31, had appeared via video in a green jail outfit, with his wrists shackled. He spoke only to answer the judge’s questions.

Prosecutors had sought no bail, pointing out that the wide receiver is a wealthy sports figure who is a risk of flight if released. They noted that police had been called to his Florida home 18 times since December, for various reasons.

But one of Brown’s lawyers, Eric Schwartzreich, said Brown deserved credit for surrendering voluntarily and had no incentive to flee.

“He could have clearly left. He’s not going to go anywhere,” Schwartzreich said. “He wanted to turn himself in.”

Brown was one of the NFL’s top wide receivers during his nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was traded to the Oakland Raiders last year but released before ever playing a regular season game following several off-the-field incidents. He was then signed by the Patriots, who released Brown in September after a second woman in 10 days accused him of sexual misconduct.

A Hollywood police statement said Brown’s arrest warrant included charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief. Officials responded Tuesday afternoon to a disturbance call where the alleged victim said Brown and his trainer, Glenn Holt, hit him outside Brown’s Hollywood home.

Holt was arrested and charged with one count of burglary with battery, but officials couldn’t make contact with Brown at the time.

According to a police arrest report, the altercation began as an argument over Brown’s refusal to pay $4,000 to the driver to release his household goods. The driver called police and reported vandalism after he said Brown threw a rock as he drove away, causing a small dent and chipping the paint, an officer wrote.

The driver later returned when the manager of his company told him that Brown would now pay the $4,000, and an additional $860 for the damage and the driver’s time. Brown then paid the $4,000, but refused to pay the rest, so the driver returned to the van to call his company, and that’s when Brown “started another verbal argument,” police said.

“Brown stepped up into the cabin of the vehicle and started to physically grab and pull [the driver],” while Holt “entered the vehicle and grabbed the keys from the ignition,” police said. The driver tried to get the keys back and cut his hand in the process, according to the report.

Police say the driver suffered injuries including scratches on his neck, shoulder and arm, a cut on his finger and a scrape on his stomach.

Holt then used the keys to open the truck, while Brown “and other unidentified friends” began removing boxes. The boxes, however, belonged to another client, police said. When the driver told them so, Brown and the others ‘‘started tossing the items back into the truck causing damage to some of the property,” an officer wrote.

Hollywood police were called again, and when officers arrived, Brown “retreated inside of his residence and shut the door.”

Browns’ Hunt cited — but not for drugs

Browns running back Kareem Hunt was cited for a traffic violation, and police said they found marijuana in his car.

He was pulled over Tuesday afternoon in Rocky River, Ohio — on Cleveland’s west side — while driving on Interstate 90. An incident report said officers smelled marijuana in the car.

Hunt, who was suspended eight games by the NFL last season for two physical altercations, was put in a police cruiser while his vehicle was searched. The report said police found a black backpack on the rear seat and “small amounts” of marijuana were found in three places. The marijuana was seized as evidence.

Hunt was cited for speeding only and released. There was no drug charge and no indication of how fast he was driving.

The Browns said they are aware of Hunt’s situation and gathering more information. An NFL spokesman said “we are aware of the matter but will decline further comment.”

Hunt, 24, was signed by Cleveland to a one-year contract last February, two months after he was released by Kansas City. The Chiefs cut him shortly after a video surfaced of Hunt shoving and kicking a woman at a Cleveland hotel. Hunt is from the Cleveland area.

Hunt expressed remorse and did not have any issues last season with the Browns. He rushed for 285 yards and one touchdown after serving his league ban. As a rookie, Hunt led the NFL with 1,327 yards in 2017.

He’s scheduled to be a restricted free agent in March.