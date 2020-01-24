“From the very first moment I did it my way,” said the low-key Manning, who followed in steps of Archie , his father, and Peyton , his brother, as NFL quarterbacks. “I could not be someone other than who I am. Undoubtedly, I would have made the fans, the media, even the front office more comfortable being a rah-rah guy.

In a roughly seven-minute speech touched with a little humor and almost no emotion, the 39-year-old Manning officially ended his career Friday at a packed news conference in East Rutherford, N.J., surrounded by his family, friends and former teammates and coaches and the two Super Bowls he delivered to the storied franchise.

Eli Manning ended his 16-year NFL career on his own terms. He was classy, well-prepared and walked away as a New York Giant.

“But that’s not me,’’ Manning said. “Ultimately I choose to believe that my teammates and the fans learned to appreciate that. What they got was pure unadulterated Eli.’’

The one person who was emotional was Giants co-owner John Mara, who said Manning would be inducted into the team’s ring of honor at MetLife Stadium next season and that the quarterback’s No. 10 jersey was being retired.

Mara’s eyes welled, recalling the final game of Manning’s rookie season in 2004. The kid from Ole Miss by way of New Orleans rallied the Giants to a win over Dallas. It was the last game the late co-owner Wellington Mara watched.

“I can remember walking to the locker room with him afterward and him saying to me, ‘‘I think we found our guy.’’ And how right he was,’’ John Mara said of his father.

The holder of almost every Giants’ passing record, Manning said he had no immediate plans. He acknowledged he would miss the time with teammates, the game preparation, the fans and the beers in the back of the bus after wins. He plans to spend time with his family and friends reliving the positive memories, ignoring the bad times, enjoying himself and being an assistant coach on his daughter’s third-grade basketball team. A job with the Giants is a possibility, he said.

Brown released from jail

NFL free agent Antonio Brown was released on bail Friday after a night in a Florida jail, where he turned himself in to face charges that he and his trainer attacked the driver of a moving truck that carried some of his possessions from California.

Broward County Judge Corey Amanda Cawthon set a $110,000 bond and imposed conditions including surrendering his passport, wearing a GPS monitor, possessing no weapons or ammunition, and agreeing to a mental health evaluation and random drug testing.

Brown was released a few hours after the hearing, his lawyer said.

Brown, 31, had appeared via video in a green jail outfit, with his wrists shackled. He spoke only to answer the judge’s questions.

Prosecutors had sought no bail, pointing out that the wide receiver is a wealthy sports figure who is a risk of flight if released. They noted that police had been called to his Florida home 18 times since December, for various reasons.

But one of Brown’s lawyers, Eric Schwartzreich, said Brown deserved credit for surrendering voluntarily and had no incentive to flee.

“He could have clearly left. He’s not going to go anywhere,” Schwartzreich said. “He wanted to turn himself in.”

Browns’ Hunt cited — but not for drugs

Browns running back Kareem Hunt was cited for a traffic violation, and police said they found marijuana in his car.

He was pulled over Tuesday afternoon in Rocky River, Ohio — on Cleveland’s west side — while driving on Interstate 90. An incident report said officers smelled marijuana in the car.

Hunt, who was suspended eight games by the NFL last season for two physical altercations, was put in a police cruiser while his vehicle was searched. The report said police found a black backpack on the rear seat and “small amounts” of marijuana were found in three places. The marijuana was seized as evidence.

Hunt was cited for speeding only and released. There was no drug charge and no indication of how fast he was driving.

The Browns said they are aware of Hunt’s situation and gathering more information. An NFL spokesman said “we are aware of the matter but will decline further comment.”