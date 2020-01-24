The Patriots have made one addition in former Alabama safety Vinnie Sunseri, who joined them in a “support staff role” according to alabama.com.

New England has lost Joe Judge and Bret Bielema, who are going to the Giants as head coach and defensive line coach, respectively. Judge’s departure leaves them with vacancies at wide receivers and special teams coach, since he performed both those duties in 2019. Bielema was defensive line coach in 2019.

So far, the annual NFL coaching shuffle has hit the Patriots at the wide receiver, special teams, and defensive line assistant positions.

Despite the losses, there’s some continuity available for the defensive linemen and special teams players. Cam Achord, last year’s special teams assistant coach, could elevate into the special teams coach role or provide support for any outside hire.

Likewise, the Patriots employed Joe Kim as their director of skill development last season, a position that had Kim, who has a martial arts background, spending much of his time with the defensive linemen working on handfighting and other techniques. Like Achord with special teams, he could either assume the main position coach role or smooth the transition for a newcomer.

There isn’t as obvious an answer for the wide receivers. Former Patriots receivers coach Chad O’Shea was considered a strong candidate after he was fired by the Dolphins, but O’Shea was hired as the receivers coach and passing game coordinator in Cleveland.

The Patriots don’t have anyone with extensive experience with receivers ready to take over for Judge, though that issue seems far less serious with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels returning. It seems logical that they’d look outside the organization to fill this position.

They still have Nick Caley as tight ends coach, Ivan Fears as running backs coach, Dante Scarnecchia as offensive line coach, Mick Lombardi as assistant quarterbacks coach under McDaniels, Cole Popovich as assistant running backs coach, Steve Belichick as safeties coach, DeMarcus Covington as outside linebackers coach, Mike Pellegrino as cornerbacks coach, Jerod Mayo as inside linebackers coach, and Brian Belichick and Carmen Bricillo as coaching assistants, though those are all last year’s titles and could change.

Fears is 65 and Scarnechhia is 71, so they will both eventually retire, though there’s been no indication so far that’s happening this offseason. Both are energetic people who seemed thoroughly engaged this past season.

For the wide receivers position, one possibility is Mike Groh, who was the Eagles offensive coordinator for the last two seasons but was recently fired. Groh has been a receivers coach for the Eagles, Rams, Bears, and Alabama, so he certainly has a lengthy résumé at the position. He has connections to Bill Belichick through his father Al Groh, and his brother Matt already works for the Patriots in scouting. If there isn’t another coordinator position out there for him, perhaps the Patriots would be appealing.

Belichick historically has been fond of making sure promising young coaches get experience on both sides of the ball, so it’s possible someone who has mostly coached on defense could switch over.

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NoraPrinciotti.