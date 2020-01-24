Tom Brady wished Giants quarterback Eli Manning well in his retirement, but added there was something about Manning’s career that he wishes had been different.

In a Twitter post Friday, Brady referenced Manning’s two Super Bowl wins — both of which cam against the Patriots. The Giants defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl XLII (2008) and XLVI (2012).

“Congratulations on your retirement, and a great career Eli!” Brady wrote. “Not going to lie though, I wish you hadn’t won any Super Bowls.”