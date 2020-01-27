But after Los Angeles’ regular-season finale, he sounded like someone ready to move on, telling reporters that he “would consider” suiting up for another team in 2020 and “retirement is not really an option.”

Rivers has played all 16 years with the Chargers, reaching the Pro Bowl eight times and throwing for 59,271 career yards and 397 touchdowns.

“Whether it’s exactly the end or not, which it still could be, but either way we’re probably on the 16th playing a little par-three with only two holes to go,” Rivers told reporters. “I’m definitely on that back stretch, and there’s been times I’ve been a little emotional. Even at the house, talking through things and thinking about, man, the last blitz protection meeting, or the last bus ride.

“I can say I gave it everything I had, every week,” he added, reflecting on the Chargers’ 5-11 finish this past season. “Maybe that means an interception on fourth and 18 when you’re down by 10 because I don’t care that it’s going to say two interceptions [on the stat sheet], I really don’t. I ain’t quitting.”

While there’s a lot of time between now and the start of free agency in March, the impact of the 38-year-old Rivers hitting the open market could have a ripple effect across the league. Rivers joins an impressive list of possible free-agent quarterbacks, a group that includes Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Dak Prescott, Teddy Bridgewater, Ryan Tannehill, Marcis Mariota, and Jameis Winston.