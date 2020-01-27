“It’s not easy to go to another team and get accepted, no matter how much success you’ve had and how many years you’ve played,” Montana said. “They still want to see you come in and be the same player and be that loyal to them as you were to the other team you just left. So, it’s not easy [for] guys looking at that change, especially at the quarterback position.”

Montana, who started his career in San Francisco and wrapped it up in Kansas City, told NFL Media in an interview set to air Sunday that Brady would be wise to stay with the Patriots.

Advertisement

Montana said his transition from the Niners to the Chiefs was made somewhat easier because of his familiarity with Paul Hackett, who was a quarterbacks’ coach in San Francisco in the mid-1980s before becoming the offensive coordinator in Kansas City with Montana.

“It’s a process to go through, and it takes time to get used to the team. I was fortunate because Paul Hackett was there running the offense, and so I was pretty familiar with probably three-quarters of the offense going in,” he added.

“If they let [Brady] have his own offense [with a new team], yeah, that makes it a little bit easier. But still, the transition of moving . . . I just can’t see how they would let him leave there, myself.”

After winning four Super Bowls with the Niners, Montana was dealt to the Chiefs in the spring of 1993. He led them to back-to-back playoff appearances, including a loss in the 1993 AFC Championship game. In his conversation, he recalled what that transition was like, adding that the departures of Jerry Rice and Ronie Lott made it feel like it was time to move on.

Advertisement

“Kansas City, you know, took me on when, everyone thought, may have thought, I was done playing at the time,” he said. “Great organization, crazy-good fans, we had a really good team also at the same time . . . I just never thought I’d leave San Francisco. But Jerry followed me [out the door], and Ronnie [Lott left after the ’90 season]. It comes a time in everyone’s career, I think.”

Follow Christopher Price @cpriceglobe.