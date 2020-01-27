The Chiefs mascot, known for whipping Arrowhead Stadium into a frenzy — and taking down the occasional trespasser — check out his web highlights — brought the crowd and the players to their feet Monday night at Marlins Park, sight of “Opening Night.’’

One guy known for bigger hits, however, is fullback Anthony Sherman. The Chiefs hulk grew up in Patriots country — in the shadows of the Gillette Stadium.

“When I was younger – I was a big fan,’’ said Sherman, who cut his football teeth just a short trek down Route 1 at North Attleboro High, where he scored 20 touchdowns as a senior in 2006.

Suffice to say Sherman is more Midwest than Hockomock League now, after spending the last seven seasons opening big holes for Chiefs tailbacks.

With his freshly cropped Mohawk, Sherman was taking in the sights of sounds – and enjoying the attention – of the spectacle once known as Media Night, where lots of interviews and lots of chicanery take place.

“Isn’t this great,’’ he asked rhetorically.

Turning serious, Sherman said knocking off his hometown Patriots was a key turning point for the Chiefs this season. It helped build confidence while simultaneously erasing the memory of last season’s bitter loss in the AFC Championship game.

“When you beat the best, you feel great about it,’’ said Sherman. “When go out there and you have a good game plan and execute it well, there’s nothing better than that. To go out and beat Tom Brady and Bill Belichick there — it’s a great thing.’’

