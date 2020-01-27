“I’ll never do this again,” said Hunt, who was cited for driving 77 m.p.h. in a 60 m.p.h. zone, but wasn’t charged for the marijuana or an open container with vodka. In the incident report, the officer said small amounts of marijuana were located in three places in a backpack found on Hunt’s backseat.

Hunt was cited for speeding — but no other charges — last week when he was pulled over while driving on a highway in Rocky River, Ohio. In a dashboard camera video released Monday, Hunt was apologetic and emotional while discussing his situation with the officer.

Browns running back Kareem Hunt told a police officer he would have failed a drug test if he had been checked during a stop when he was ticketed for speeding and marijuana was found in his car.

Hunt’s admission that he would fail a drug test if it had been administered could put him in more trouble with the NFL. Hunt was suspended eight games by the league last season for two physical altercations while he played for Kansas City.

A league spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment. The Browns said they were aware of Hunt’s situation.

In the video, Hunt, who is wearing an orange winter jacket and appears to stop his car before the police follow him, is put in the cruiser while his car is searched. The officer, who tells Hunt he’s “one of the hugest Browns fans ever,” says Hunt will only get a traffic ticket if nothing else is found in the 24-year-old’s car.

“I’ve been through a lot, officer,” says Hunt, who sounds like he’s crying. Hunt explains to the officer that he’s “lost everything else already, sir. I’m just trying to be in my hometown and chill.”

The officer admonished Hunt for risking his career again after getting a second chance.

“You had a good second part of the year,” the officer said. “You don’t want to screw that up over some weed.”

Hunt also bemoaned no longer being with the Chiefs, who will play San Francisco in the Super Bowl on Sunday in Miami. “It hurts my soul,’’ Hunt said.

Browns bring back Berry

Andrew Berry is coming back to the Browns. This time as the boss. Berry, who left Cleveland’s front office last year to work in Philadelphia, agreed to become the Browns’ new general manager and executive vice president, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. Berry will get a five-year deal, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not made the hiring official. Berry will be just the second Black GM currently working in the NFL. Miami’s Chris Grier had been the league’s only minority GM. The 32-year-old Berry re-emerged as the favorite to become Cleveland’s new GM on Friday, when Vikings assistant general manager George Paton removed his name from consideration. Paton spent 13 seasons working with new Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, and it appeared they might be reuniting in Cleveland . . . Vikings coach Mike Zimmer promoted his son on Monday to help fill a key vacancy on his staff, appointing Adam Zimmer and Andre Patterson as co-defensive coordinators. Patterson (defensive line) and Adam Zimmer (linebackers) will continue to direct their respective position groups under Mike Zimmer, one of the league’s top defensive strategists who has called plays on that side of the ball for the bulk of his six-season run in Minnesota . . . The NFL ruled the Buffalo Bills did not violate league policy on reporting injuries in connection to defensive end Jerry Hughes revealing he played with torn wrist ligaments. The NFL provided the update in an email to the Buffalo chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America, saying no violation was found in its review of the matter. The Bills never listed Hughes as having an issue with his wrist on their injury report this season.