Madison will have his whole family — his wife, two sons and daughter — in the stands at Hard Rock Stadium, just a short drive from their Davie, Fla., home Sunday. For Madison, being able to compete for another Lombardi Trophy in front of his 14-year-old daughter, Kennedy, is a blessing.

And not just because it took him 10 years to graduate from coaching intern to full-time position coach.

MIAMI – Winning a Super Bowl ring on Sunday would be extra special for Chiefs cornerbacks coach Sam Madison, a 12-year NFL veteran and Super Bowl champion with the 2007 Giants.

In late 2016, around Kennedy’s 11th birthday, she suffered from dual kidney failure. Her father was found to be a perfect match, and Madison immediately donated one of his kidneys to his daughter.

“She’s doing extremely well,” Madison said Monday night. “It has enabled her to try out for lacrosse. We found a sport that she can play and be comfortable. She goes just like me – she’s determined, she’s fierce.”

Donating a kidney meant Madison, now 45, had to put his coaching dreams on hold for a couple of years. Madison was an NFL coaching intern for a total of 10 seasons before finally getting a full-time job as the Chiefs’ cornerbacks coach in 2019, hooking up with Steve Spagnuolo, who was Madison’s coordinator on the 2007 Giants.

Donating his kidney also meant changing his diet.

“A lot healthier now,” Madison said. “Got to cut down on the sweets. I had to cut out all my Snapple drinks. Really just start drinking water, no fried foods, stuff like that.”

Madison’s family stayed back in Florida this year while he pursued his coaching dreams. Now he’s coaching in the Super Bowl, in his former home stadium, in front of his healthy family.

“I can’t thank my wife and three kids enough to allow me to go up and be able to do this,” Madison said. “It was hard being away from them, but this is what you work for and they’re extremely happy for me and I’m happy as well.”

